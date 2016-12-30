Ann Haney: Check out checkout express

Good news may be coming for those who have experienced this less-than-pleasant lengthy wait in the checkout line. Some stores are experimenting with a new system called Feloh.

Feloh has technology that receives signals from sensors above the checkout lane, which determines the length of the line, the amount of items in each buggy and how fast the checker is moving. After determining these factors, it transmits a yellow, green or orange light above the checkout signaling to shoppers which lane will move the fastest.

Green means jump in this lane if you want to get out the door quickly, yellow means a little longer wait and orange is a no go if you want to make it home in time for dinner. Currently, this system testing in Omaha and could be on its way to other areas in the near future.

In the past, many methods were tried to help minimize checkout time, including systems like customer counting as they enter and putting a ratio of checkers in place to handle the volume. The single line approach is widely used in which customers are formed into a single line and directed by an employee to the next available checker. This has not proven to be as successful as many have wished. The problem with this system is often the lack of control customers have over their own choice.

This new system might make for some success versus past attempts to speed up the checkout process. However, there is always the chance that the line might be speeding along nicely until the customer in front of you has 50 coupons to scan or searches for one more penny at the bottom of her purse.

Either way we look at it, some things are just unpredictable and left to chance. Although this might not be the most desirable occurrence, we can always say we learned a great deal of patience at the store.

So make the most of the opportunity and give a smile, it will definitely make for a more pleasant wait. Because let’s face it, some things are what they are, and frustration never amounts to a solution.

