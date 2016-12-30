Jared Felkins: Here’s to hope 2017 will be the absolute best

— Helen Keller

I do not set out to wax poetic on the year that now lies behind us, nor to I intend to focus on the bad that came from 2016.

For me, personally, 2016 was.

Absent of any real particularly good or bad or indifferent, for that matter, adjectives. That’s about the best I can muster at this point. The year just was.

As a whole, it was average. If 2016 were a grade, I’d give it a 70. It wasn’t particularly good or terrible, just barely enough to pass. It was.

But pass it has, and for those of you just about to tune out due to the lackluster of the beginning of this column, I do offer some hope 2017 will be better.

After all, isn’t that what days like today are all about? It’s New Year’s Eve, for crying out loud. If nothing, we should have hope for better days on this day.

Of course, I cannot predict the future, but what I can tell you is that your newspaper has already started planning some great things for 2017. We hope we can continue to be a leading voice in our community for news, sports, events and advertising.

One of the positive things that did happen in 2016 was The Democrat winning General Excellence from the Tennessee Press Association. What that means is that The Democrat was the best newspaper in the state among other newspapers its size.

Our pledge to be the best will continue in 2017 and beyond.

We already have plans to roll out a new website in 2017, as well as more emphasis on communicating with our Wilson County communities to remain engaged and relevant.

This past year, we have sought our readers’ opinions on the work we’re doing. We wanted to know what they wanted to see, or not see, in their newspaper. We’re still gathering feedback, but the information we’ve already received has already been set in motion as changes or will be coming in the next few months. We care about what you think, and we don’t take it lightly.

So here’s to hope that 2017 will be the best year ever for you and your family, as well as ours. And keep those suggestions coming. We value them in making our great newspaper even better.

Let’s all pledge to leave the year that was behind us and make the year ahead the best it can be.

Jared Felkins is editor of The Democrat. Email him at jfelkins@lebanondemocrat.com and follow him on Twitter @paperboyfelkins.