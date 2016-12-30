John McMillin: It’s not too late for a New Year’s resolution

Since I have the privilege of working the United Way of Wilson County and Upper Cumberland, I’d like to suggest that you consider helping a nonprofit this year. Before you mention that you really need to lose weight or get into shape, or any of dozens of potential goals, allow me to make my case.

First and foremost, let me just say that nonprofits really need your help. Of course, most are dependent on funds, so you can simply make a donation to anything that fuels that inner desire to help people. By the way, we’d really like your cash donations, as well. However, your expertise and time are just as important. It’s true that we can’t host programs without funding, but if you have a talent in something like accounting, team building, data entry or you like the idea of delivering meals, working with a construction crew to build a house or just lending a hand wherever it may be, you are a needed commodity.

Allow me to make some suggestions. Do you enjoy meeting new people, have a little time on your hands and you are willing to drive your car to a few, limited locations? Meals on Wheels might be a good fit for you. In this program, you’re not simply delivering food. With every visit you’re making sure someone has that extra human connection. Meals on Wheels volunteers have saved many lives simply by being the sole contact for someone who might not have someone to check in on them on a regular basis.

Maybe you prefer working with a group to sort clothes, food or other items for people less fortunate. Some of our partner programs need sorters on a regular basis such as Joseph’s Storehouse or the Community Help Centers in Lebanon and Mt. Juliet. Perhaps you only want to volunteer for a day. Last year we needed the help of several individuals to help count, sort and give out school backpacks equipped with school supplies for needing students in the Upper Cumberland service area.

Do you have an interest in technology? Increasingly, nonprofits are working to fund programs attractive to a younger audience. The millennial generation, those born between 1980 and 2000, challenges members of the nonprofit sector to use technology more. For many of us, who were raised in an era without cellphones and the internet, even though we may be adaptable, these things don’t come as second nature. Many nonprofits need a fresh insight into how to reach more people with new technology. Consider serving on a non-profit board of directors or one of their special committees to reach our ever-growing communities.

Besides, you can do all this and still keep your resolution to hit the gym a little more often. To learn more about United Way, visit givetouwwc.org.

John McMillin is president of United Way of Wilson County and the Upper Cumberland. Email him at john@givetouwwc.org.