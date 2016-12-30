Life in the Golden Years: This I know...

A child will charm the adults around them. If we show the slightest discomfort, we cry. A cry will bring food when we are hungry. When we need to be comforted, loving arms will surround and reassure us we are safe.

It is in our early development that we learn how to cope and figure out what we can achieve on our own. This is the beginning of the journey we call life.

The first time we are told “no,” it is a rude awakening. Survival begins we things do not go our way. We learn to overcome obstacles and solve puzzles according to our ability at the particular pain.

We feel if we have things around us, we will feel better, and this will start the process of accumulation. At the beginning, it is our favorite toys, familiar surroundings, people who we love and can depend upon to support and love us. And we see things change.

This I know…we cannot always be surrounded by such security and love. We will have to be responsible for our own decisions and methods of living a life, which is more often than not, filled with loss and disappointments.

We may have put away our toys, but on this journey, we have substituted them with other things. Look around and see how we have cluttered our lives. We have an excess amount of stuff and continually look for more. It is in the last part of our lives, unfortunately, that we realize the very accumulation of things is not what we need to feel happy.

It is at this time we differentiate what we need from what we want. The things we gather along the way are what we think will make us happy. How little we really require. Our clothes are bulging out of our closets, gadgets abound in our households and still we search for that illusive happiness.

This I know…things cannot make us feel happy. Things can help us to make life easier and more comfortable, but feeling happy cannot be acquired in this way.

This journey we call life can be an experience of wonderful, exciting, mundane and sometimes boring, stressful, challenging and almost always a revelation of who and what we are if we are willing to recognize and claim our identity.

Those of us who are fortunate travel this life with the greatest of parents, friends and sometimes perfect strangers who come into our lives. They bring with them their own stories that may touch, affect and often change us. Even the introduction of unpleasant and stressful experiences can help to create an opportunity to grow and heal, and therefore becomes part of our story.

This I know…that life is full of laughter, love, loss and pain. It is by the laughter that we can see ourselves and others as humans making errors. We begin not to take ourselves too seriously. We can be assured, especially as we grow older, the ordinary things we do sometimes become ridiculously funny.

When was the last time you forgot where you parked your car? Do you have to write notes to remind yourself of chores or appointments? Then, of course, there’s the shopping list that is always forgotten at home. Should we be distressed? Sometimes, but a sense of humor is more appropriate and always healthier. There are so many of us doing the same thing. Maybe that’s the norm. So laughter can be the answer instead of anger, which turns to rage.

It is in our love for others that we fill ourselves with love for ourselves. It is in our giving that we are given so much. It is in knowing that we are loved that makes our lives richer and fuller, and so it goes on.

Even times of loss can be a learning experience or an awakening. Loss can be devastating but also can be a time of self nurturing so that we may heal and evaluate and take stock of where we are in our life and relationships.

It is not a time of self pity. It is not a time to become a victim. It is a time to examine the loss, feel it and embrace it, know all that we have and all that we will miss. It is a time to work through the obstacles and refresh ourselves with faith and love. Pain may follow loss, but even pain will subside if we allow ourselves to heal.

This I know…life will continue with or without us. Our memories will love on for some time after, but eventually others will have their lives filled with their story. If we are to continue, we have choices.

I choose to live life to the fullest, to the best of my ability, with joy and recognition of all the segments that include laughter, love, loss and even pain. The journey is not always easy. I have made my choices in time. Now it is time for you to make yours.

Linda Alessi, of Lebanon, is a regular contributing columnist for The Democrat. She writes about life in the golden years.