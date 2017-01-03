Shelly Barnes: New Year’s resolutions for a healthier home, family

Conduct a long-term radon test. Any home that does not have a radon mitigation system should be tested for the presence and level of radon gas. Naturally occurring in all parts of the country, radon is the breakdown of uranium in rocks and soil. Radon gas enters homes through minute cracks in the foundation. Trapped inside a home, it is easily inhaled, and long-term exposure can cause lung cancer. In fact, radon exposure is second only to smoking in the development of lung cancer. Ideally, long-term test kits remain in place in the home for 12 months, after which time they are analyzed by a laboratory to detect radon include laboratory fees, for roughly $20.

Schedule an energy audit. Any home can be made safer, more comfortable, and even more economical when electrical systems and appliances are operating cooperatively and efficiently. Knowing what improvements are necessary and affordable is most easily accomplished through a home energy audit. Both public utilities and private companies perform home energy audits for a fee, and many free online assessment tools are also available. One to consider, the “Do-It-Yourself Home Energy Audit,” is online at energy.gov/energysaver/do-it-yourself-home-energy-audits.

Replace your living room carpet with hardwood or laminate. Wall-to-wall carpeting and healthy respiratory systems are often at odds. Carpet harbors dirt, dust, pet dander, and an array of other allergens and irritants. The cost of attractive and durable laminate flooring has never been lower. Make this year the year to bid your carpet farewell.

Switch to “green” cleaning by mixing all-natural ingredients. With only a few basic staples, most surfaces in the home can be rendered sparkling and safe. Vinegar, baking soda, borax, salt, cornstarch, olive oil, and lemons can clean and deodorize as effectively as expensive commercial grade products. UT Extension’s green cleaning recipe booklets outlines the precise formulations to clean a wide variety of surfaces. The booklets can be downloaded from the Extension publications page at extension.tennessee.edu/publications/Documents/SP776.pdf.

Attend to preventive health needs. Resolve to make preventive health appointments, including annual physicals, annual screenings and vaccinations, according to age. It’s not too late to get your 2016-17 seasonal flu shot. Also schedule an annual cleaning and X-ray at the dentist.

