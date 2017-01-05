John Hunn: Fight insecurity in our world

The political process is more and more discouraging for me. It seems every politician is more interested in tearing everyone else down rather than trying to bring everybody together. There is always some common ground, but I have no confidence that either party will work with the other one.

Sin has brought deep insecurity into this world and there is no avoiding that. The only thing we cannot lose is our Savior and His salvation.

The scriptures are clear in dozens of passages stating over and over that the gospel offers us eternal life not temporal life. Jesus said that when we come to Him we “cross over from death to life” (John 5:24). Jesus also said when we come to Him, “we will live even if we die,” then He said, “we will never die” (John 11:25-26). True believers don’t really die because death means separation, and we are not separated from God at death. We are brought into His perfect presence, and that is life.

God is the Rock of Salvation. God is our ultimate security in a world filled with insecurities. We can lose our health, our jobs, our savings, our loved ones and even our own lives. But we can’t lose God. The Lord is our ultimate and only security and nothing shall separate us from the love of God in the Lord Jesus Christ (Romans 8:35-39).

It is not my inconsistent love for Christ who provides me with security. It is His providential and permanent love for me that gives foundation to my life and to my eternal destiny. You see, if we realize God loved us and sent His Son for us while we were sinners, then how much more can we trust in His love when we embrace Him by faith and love Him back? That is Romans 5:6-11.

We find truth about our security all through the scriptures, including the Psalms. Psalm 71:1-3 says, “In you, O Lord, I put my trust, let me never be put to shame. Deliver me in your righteousness, and cause me to escape; incline your ear to me, and save me. Be my strong refuge, to which I may resort continually; you have given the commandment to save me. You are my rock and my fortress.”

That might be worth reading back over again. I don’t always feel secure in the Lord. I don’t always think I am secure in the Lord. How thankful I am that my feelings and my thoughts melt away in the face of divine truth.

Psalm 71 is far from a psalm of leisure and rest. The psalmist asks for to be delivered from the wicked and cruel man (71:4). God is our hope, our trust and our sustainer since birth (71:5-6), and for that we praise Him continually (71:6-8).

We often have to look back in our lives to see more and more of what He has done for us. I sure see now what I never saw then. As we get older, the insecurities can multiply. Psalm 71:9-11 says, “Do not cast me off in the time of my old age; do not forsake me when my strength fails.”

Four of our staff members at Immanuel lead worship services at local nursing homes and assisted living homes. We are blessed by bringing them the reminder of God’s faithfulness to them. The psalmist fervently asks, do not be far from me (stay close) and make haste to help me (like Psalm 70:1 and 5). There is a crescendo of praise building beginning in Psalm 71:14 and going through the end of the chapter to 71:24:

“But I will hope continually (key to being at rest in his security), and will praise You yet more and more. My mouth shall tell of Your righteousness and Your salvation all the day, for I do not know their limits (wow). I will go in the strength of the Lord God; I will make mention of Your righteousness, of Yours only (true humility). O God, You have taught me from my youth; and to this day I declare Your wondrous works. Now also when I am old and gray-headed, O God do not forsake me, until I declare Your strength to this generation, Your power to everyone who is to come (to all that love today and to those who are to be born). Also Your righteousness, O God, is very high, You have done great things; O God, who is like You? You, who have shown me great and severe troubles, shall revive me again, and bring me up again from the depths of the earth. You shall increase my greatness (the only one who really can), and comfort me on every side. Also with the lute I will praise You — and Your faithfulness, O my God! To You I will sing with the harp, O Holy One of Israel. My lips shall greatly rejoice when I sing to You, and my soul, which You have redeemed (the soul must be converted). My tongue also shall talk of Your righteousness all the day long; for they are confounded, for they are brought to shame who seek my hurt.”

This Psalm has become a new favorite for me. I had never been gripped by this Psalm before. Obviously I had never read it carefully and soaked it all in before. In a world flooded with insecurities, we need to run to God and find absolute and permanent security.

I end with one of my favorites, Proverbs 18:10, which says, “The name of the Lord is a strong tower, the righteous run to Him and are safe.”

