Life in the Golden Years: Where have all the children gone?

I get up and look out outside to see the ambulance is parked in front of the building. One of my neighbors is in trouble. My thoughts seem to wander, and I think...

Most seniors today are living in clusters of adult communities, assisted living or nursing homes. We gather together to live out the remainder of our lives with others who share our circumstances. We are still able to be mobile, active to a degree although most of us have our limitations.

It makes me wonder. Where have all the children gone? What happened to change our society? These very seniors did so much for their children. The fathers worked so hard to be able to give the children what they did not have. Some worked several jobs to maintain their family. Parents sacrificed in order for their children to attend college and attain their goals. They did without luxuries for their children to succeed. It was an investment in their future. Was the return on their investment quite what they expected?

Now in the twilight of their years, parents are almost forgotten. Visits from the children are almost obligatory on holidays or birthdays. Parents wait diligently for some one to come to sit and talk with them or perhaps drive them to a doctor or grocery shopping. They really are no longer a part of a viable family. Perhaps only a telephone call is the only contact one can expect.

Today, some seniors are not eating regularly or eating constantly. Others are not sleeping or sleeping in excess. Many are taking medications at the wrong time or in the wrong dosage. Who is looking out for their welfare? Have we created a warehouse for the forgotten elderly?

There was a time when parents and grandparents were an integral part of the family unit. So cherished was the oral history given by an elder that the children were interested and received insight on what went on before they were in the picture. The continuity of the line of family stories and experiences were priceless.

It has been my experience to witness neighbors who have not been in touch with family or friends for long periods of time. They are left to the mercy of strangers who take responsibility for them. Many have failing sight and hearing and some have lost mobility. Where are the children? Is it not their obligation to acknowledge the situation?

We are reaching the final stage of their lives. The independence we have enjoyed is precious, and no one wants to be beholden to others. Sometimes it is difficult to accept our disabilities and frailty. It becomes necessary to rely upon children to administer to us and for us. Hopefully we have installed in our progeny some sense of obligation and caring.

I know today life has become more stressful for children of elderly parents. Many are raising children of their own, both husbands and wives are working juggling the variety of responsibilities that life presents. Let us hope in our hour of need we will not wonder where have all the children gone.

The sounds outside are gone, and no lights are reflected on my window. I hope and pray all is well.

Linda Alessi, of Lebanon, is a regular contributing columnist for The Democrat. She writes about life in the golden years.