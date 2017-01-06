Nancy Evins: When someone who doesn’t know a convention tries to explain it to a new partner

It is said that learning a convention will gain you something and lose you something.

An example would be bidding two clubs as the only strong bid instead of all opening two suits meaning the same thing. Now two diamonds, two hearts and two spades are weak bids, so you lose them as strong bids, but there are correct bids for those last three.

You are giving up a small something for a better one.

Someone called me recently, someone I knew was not a very strong player, but could play the hands. We began to discuss conventions, and I said that I only learned one when I had a hand with which I didn’t know what to do.

If my partner opened one diamond or one club and opponents then bid one spade and I am sitting there with a hand like this:

(S) K 4

(H) K J 10 4

(D) 5 4 3

(C) 6 5 4 2

What am I do? I would like to show my four-card heart suit, but I would have to bid two hearts and must have at least 10 points and five hearts. I do not have enough clubs or diamonds to raise partner.

If partner has opened one club, he could have as few as three and though it is usual that a one-diamond bid shows at least four but not always.

The negative double solves that situation. It would show at least six points or more. I must have four hearts.

I overheard the person telling her partner that when he opened and there was an intervening bid, she would double to show six points, whether she had four hearts or not. That is not a negative double. If her partner had opened one heart and overcaller one spade, a negative double would show at least 4/4 in the minors.

When we talked about this at a later date, I suggested that her partner would make a reopening double if she passed. She became indignant and said that he might have 19 points, and her six would make game. I tried to point out that he surely would double, even with 12, if the partner of the overcaller passed.

He would consider that if overcaller had even 16 points – can’t have more or should have doubled, then later shown his suit – and he has 12, there are 12 missing points. Opponent who passed can have no more than five. So where are the other seven or more? They have to be in his partner’s hand so why didn’t he bid?

He understands that partner did not have the shape hand to do so, so opener either bids another suit or makes the reopening double.

And sometimes his partner is holding five or six in the overcaller’s suit with points, but can’t double for penalty because that would look like he had the requirement for a negative double.

When partner makes the reopening double, his partner is delighted and passes. There are lots of points to be gained on that one.

All this really annoyed and angered my caller who may be called on the carpet when a good player who has pinpointed her for certain cards, now finds out that her bid was incorrect and reports that it has not been alerted.

I can hardly wait.

Nancy Evins, of Lebanon, is a certified bridge instructor. Email her at na_evins@att.net.