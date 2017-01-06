Ann Haney: New Year, new you, living outside the labels

In the past year, I have experienced many life changes regarding family, job, finances and more. What I have learned has really surprised me. When my circumstances changed, I began to realize my view of myself was the label of the life I was living. In other words, I was mother, teacher, employee, etc… but who was I when those duties changed.

I found myself confused as to what my own life purpose, likes and dislikes were. I had been completely wrapped up in the label that I was living under at the moment. My goal in sharing this with you is to help you build a new perspective in the New Year about yourself as an individual.

Often, we go through the motions of life fulfilling responsibilities but missing opportunities to dream and see those dreams become a reality. Life becomes habitual without time for pleasure. You may say time is just something I don’t have to invest in myself. I can promise you, this year will end just like last year if you fail to invest in your dreams and visions for you personally.

When you take time to build your dream it is easier to take part in helping others build theirs, whether it be your family, coworkers, company or friends.

If you haven’t done so, I would encourage you to make a dream or vision board writing out and putting pictures of your goals for 2017. Once it’s down on paper, begin aggressively moving toward one thing at a time. You’ve heard the saying, “Tomorrow never comes.” This is true and so is, “2017 will end, even if you fail to begin.”

Let this be a year of focusing on living outside the label and seeing what you’re really made of. When I think of labels, I think of how a label tells what’s inside, but it’s not until it’s opened up you can really see what the product looks like. Open up your dreams, your goals and your purpose this year.

It doesn’t mean your label will cease to exist, but rather you will move outside your label to taste a sense of accomplishment and freedom you may have missed in 2016.

Most resolutions never meet realization. I believe it’s because we make them while all along mentally thinking, “I hope I can make this happen,” instead of, “I will make this happen.” Attitude is everything and perseverance pays forward to delivering dreams into reality.

With this, I want to leave you with Proverbs 16:3, “Commit your plans unto the Lord and He will cause your thoughts to become agreeable to His will, thus your plans will be established and succeed.”

You may not know how to get there, but I promise you if you step forward, God will direct you changing your course to the route of success He has planned for you. I have believed it, I have persevered through it, and I have seen it come to pass in my life this past year. Suddenly, does happen when you least expect it, and blessing and fulfillment do fall on your life as you learn to live outside your label and open yourself up to dreams and direction.

Blessings on you this coming year as you turn your visions into a reality.

Ann Haney is a mother to six entrepreneurial-minded children, ordained minister, CEO of Aaron Publishing, founder of Ann Haney Ministries and Living In Abundance, nationwide motivational speaker, coupon specialist, television host, empowerment coach and best-selling author of 20 published products, including her books, “Judgment Overruled,” “Exploding Into Successful Entrepreneurship,” Single Steps In A Married World” and “Changing Your Life Through Couponing Financial Empowerment Series.” Contact Ann at ann@annhaney.com to schedule a speaking engagement, individual coaching or view her website for more information at annhaney.com.