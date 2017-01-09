Cokie and Steve Roberts: How to sleep better at night

A lot of Americans are viewing the new year, and the new president, with deep trepidation -- and for good reason. The 45th president will be the least experienced and least qualified person ever to occupy the Oval Office.

But therapy is not politics. Politics is hard work. Politics demands commitment and compromise. Marching and singing and waving signs might make you feel good, but it’s unlikely to have much of an impact.

Michael Kazin, a Georgetown professor who has studied the history of progressive movements, told NPR that public demonstrations “have a checkered history of success.” To affect policy, he added, marches have to be part of a larger social movement with clear goals, dedicated support and allies inside the government.

“All successful movements in American history have both inside and outside strategy,” Kazin said. “If you’re just protesting, and it just stops there, you’re not going to get anything done.”

That’s the challenge facing all those sign-carriers and slogan-shouters: How do they translate their turbulent feelings into concentrated, concrete action?

They can start with some civic education. The first lesson can be based on two of President Obama’s favorite sayings: “Elections have consequences” and “America can’t afford to let the perfect be the enemy of the good.”

Too many of the folks who are now lamenting Donald Trump’s victory didn’t bother to understand or follow those principles. As the Washington Post reported, “Many of the protestors who took to the streets in cities across the country ... didn’t cast a ballot for the candidate who could have beaten him.”

Instead, they voted for Green Party candidate Jill Stein, wrote in Bernie Sanders or simply stayed home. The NBC affiliate in Portland, Oregon “found that of more than 100 protestors arrested there last month, more than half did not vote in the state,” wrote the Post.

A second worthy goal, particularly for those who badly wanted to see a woman in the White House: Focus on electing more women to public office. About 1 in 5 members of the new Congress will be women. That’s a big advance from a generation ago, but as the 100th anniversary of women’s suffrage approaches in 2020, boosting those numbers should be a top priority for all Hillary fans.

They can start at the local level -- city councils, school boards, state legislatures. That’s where the future House members, senators and yes, presidents, will be born and bred. Better yet? Run yourself. You don’t have to be a professional politician.

Sen. Barbara Mikulski started as a social worker. Her first political act was organizing to block a highway that was threatening her Baltimore neighborhood. She is retiring after 30 years as one of the most influential lawmakers in the last generation, of either gender.

A third possibility: Find a cause or an issue you believe in. Progressives will spend most of their time in the next few years fending off assaults on existing programs by the Trump administration, but defense wins as many games as offense.

One good example: protecting programs that feed the hungry. We decided years ago to stop giving each other Christmas presents, and donate the money to nutrition programs. While everyone can find their own mission, this is a compelling one.

About 42 million Americans live in “food-insecure” households, meaning they regularly don’t know where their next meal is coming from. Thirteen million of them are children. And keeping kids healthy is a critically important investment in the country’s well-being. It reduces medical costs, improves academic performance and helps turn those youngsters into productive, tax-paying adults.

For many Americans who fear and despise Trump, politics on the national level can seem futile. Republicans control both houses of Congress, and apart from the Senate filibuster, Democrats will have few levers of influence. But advocacy matters. Pressure works. Facts and reason still count.

There’s another option for those dismayed by Trump’s election: Think local. No matter who is president, your community needs you.

Mentor a troubled youngster. Volunteer at a food bank or a hospital. Lead a scout troop. Coach a team. Visit the elderly. Read to the blind. Clean up a polluted stream. Raise a service dog. Be a foster parent. Preserve a historic building.

Everyone has something to contribute to their hometown: time, money, energy, connections, love. You’ll certainly sleep better at night.

Steve and Cokie Roberts can be contacted by email at stevecokie@gmail.com.