John McMillin: Custom Packaging employees continue to set pace in giving

Lebanon’s Custom Packaging has been at the forefront of giving back to our community for longer than most of us have been in the workforce, and I’d like to draw attention to the support management and their employees provide for our area.

I would venture that most owners and managers of a successful company will tell you that, in order to succeed, you must have a great product. This, of course, is true; remember the better mousetrap theory in which the best one has people beating a path to the inventor’s doorstep. Others might tell you it’s about having a competitive advantage, while others will include market leadership and above-average management as key to success.

However, I think there’s something additional; simply it’s the idea of giving back. I don’t mean to United Way specifically, but giving back in general.

When I began working at United Way of Wilson County, Custom Packaging was the largest single donating company within our service area. The employees and management at Custom Packaging were already long-time United Way supporters, but they were also more than that. They understood, as they do now, the importance of being involved and setting a pace for others to follow.

This week, Custom Packaging again finalized another workplace campaign in which employees donated through payroll deduction to United Way, the surrounding communities and specific nonprofit programs close to their heart. For many years, Custom Packaging gave, by far, more than any other employer in this area. Even today, the Custom family still represents the second highest company donor within Wilson County.

It’s not just United Way that benefits. Donating employees from Custom Packaging have designated financial gifts to fund nonprofits all across Middle Tennessee helping thousands of children, seniors, victims of domestic violence, and countless other concerns that represent, on average, an estimated one of every three households in Wilson County alone. That, to me, is how you define how successful a company will be as a community leader.

Please, if you know a Custom employee, tell them thank you for giving back to our county and setting an example we all can follow.

John McMillin is president of United Way of Wilson County and the Upper Cumberland. Email him at john@givetouwwc.org.