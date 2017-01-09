Notes from the Southwest Corner: Impressionable folks and sports

Last week’s column celebrated folks who had a positive impact on my growing up in Lebanon.

I cannot possibly mention them all.

My sister, Martha Duff, informed me the walker in a seersucker suit and boater was Mr. Baxter. His two sisters lived near us.

There was Bill Baird, the mayor. I’m sure he had political rivals, but I also know how much he did to help Lebanon grow, and how he always impressed me as a caring man.

George Dixon, the father of one of my best friends, Mike, was the driver to bring Little League baseball to Lebanon. George was the force that enabled Bill Baird and the Kiwanians to build Baird Park.

George Harding was another Little League driver. I was constantly in his and Virginia’s home with Henry and Jim, a.k.a. Beetle. George and I, frequently with Virginia, traveled to Blue Devil football games. George and I discussed life, the world, and politics, oh yes, politics up until his last few years. He could be irascible and stubborn, but he was honest, straightforward, and unique, and most of all caring.

J. Bill Frame, our neighbor, was publisher of this newspaper and so much more to our family. My brother Joe spent more hours with him than I did. J. Bill was erudite and a teacher.

Charlie Baird was a bundle of energy, a teller of tales, and could get things done. I never played golf with him enough, and in later years, we could talk for hours in his home in West End Heights.

Leonard Ballard and his wife Marion were close friends of my aunt and uncle and was one of the headmen at Lebanon Woolen Mills. I wanted to be like him when I grew up. He projected success.

I have yet to mention women.

Bessie Lee Frame, J. Bill’s wife, was outspoken, intelligent, well-read, and a dear soul.

Virginia Harding, Jo Doris Leftwich and Erma Baird were married to two of the men mentioned above. But they were special to me.

Virginia was a mother to me, one of the sweetest women I have ever known and probably the only person in Lebanon back then who could make tacos and chili relleños. They were good. I know. I think Henry and I ate 13 of each apiece in one setting

Jo Doris remains one of the most beautiful people I knew. She has an incredible family, was married to my mentor and great friend, but is special in her own right. A Prichard, there’s a family connection somewhere.

Erma could be the sweetest woman I have ever known. She was beautiful, stylish, a great mother to Charles and my dear platonic friend, Sharry. Just thinking about Erma makes me smile.

As I write many, many more names pop into my head for later columns.

———

As usual, I am organizing stuff I have from my family. I stumbled upon a relic from this newspaper.

It was yellowed, fragile, a sports clipping. “Lebanon Wins Over Watertown” the two-line, one column headline read.

I read the three paragraphs and cringed. It was not the way I learned to write sports stories: first paragraph 25 words or less letting readers know “who, what, where, when and why;” all other paragraphs short, written with the least important facts at the end, so the editor could throw out linotype lines from the bottom up to make the story fit in the space. In the third paragraph, I found why the clipping had been saved. The important part was even underlined: “Captain Prichard ended her high school career by leading the scoring for the evening with 10 points.

I’m pretty sure my mother, the captain they nicknamed “Runt” since she topped out somewhere around 5-feet tall, played one more game. I think the Devilettes played one tournament game, which they lost. Still, “Runt” had a pretty impressive run.

Her single game and season point totals remained a Lebanon High School record for a quarter of a century. She was one of the initial inductees into the Blue Devil Hall of Fame. I still laugh when I think of her standing between Rita Rochelle and Louis Thompson, both of whom dwarfed her.

And to give the un-credited writer credit, he or she did mention nearly every player for both teams, men and women.

Jim Jewell, a retired Navy commander lives in San Diego but was raised in Lebanon. His book, A Pocket of Resistance: Selected Poems, is now available through Author House, Amazon and Barnes and Noble online. Jim’s email is jim@jimjewell.com.