Shelly Barnes: Don’t forget the water, even during cold winter months

“Don’t let the cold of winter fool you,” said Chris Sneed, a specialist with University of Tennessee Extension family and consumer sciences. “Fluids are important for your body year round.”

Sneed said when choosing fluids, nothing beats simple – yet refreshing – water.

“Water is important to life – your life,” he said. “Water makes up about two-thirds of your body’s weight and plays an essential role in nearly every function of your body. Water is necessary to digest food, cushion joints, keep body temperature normal, and eliminate waste from the body.”

Sneed said water is used continually by your body and must be replaced continually. If this water is not replaced, a person can become dehydrated.

“We often think of dehydration as a problem during the hot summer days, yet, dehydration can be a problem all year long even during the winter months. Children especially infants, the elderly and individuals with chronic diseases are at a higher risk of suffering from dehydration,” he said.

Sneed offered tips for choosing water more often:

• Keep a covered pitcher of water in the refrigerator. Keep the pitcher where it can easily be seen when you open the refrigerator.

• Have a glass of water before and after work. Offer your children water before and after school.

• Bring water along when you leave home.

• Try to have at least one glass of water with each meal or snack.

• Buy reusable water containers that can be refilled at work or school.

• Choose water when eating out. You will save money and reduce calories.

Sneed credits much of his information on hydration to “Rethink Your Drink,” a publication of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

UT Extension provides a gateway to the University of Tennessee as the outreach unit of the Institute of Agriculture. With an office in every Tennessee county, UT Extension delivers educational programs and research-based information to citizens throughout the state and provides equal opportunities in all programming and employment. In cooperation with Tennessee State University, UT Extension works with farmers, families, youth and communities to improve lives by addressing problems and issues at the local, state and national levels.

For more information on this or other family and consumer sciences-related topics, contact Shelly Barnes, family and consumer sciences Extension agent for UT Extension in Wilson County. Barnes may be reached at sbarnes@utk.edu or 615-444-9584.