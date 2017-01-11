Jake Old: There’s nothing better than your favorite song

Sometimes a song grows on you, and it takes a few listens before you really start to appreciate it. But other times, something just clicks.

This is something that has fascinated me for years, and that’s probably natural, since lots of things related to music fascinate me.

Maybe it’s considered cheating, but there are dozens of songs I would count among my favorites. Songs that always make me smile (or, sometimes, make me feel glum, but in a strange, good kind of way).

There is one song that, no matter how many times I’ve heard it, sang it myself, played it on guitar, cranked it up on the radio or quietly hummed the melodies while doing something else, it stands alone as my absolute favorite song.

The first time I heard “Moonlight Mile” by The Rolling Stones was in February 2009. The fact that I know that speaks to how much I love that song, and maybe to how much of a crazy person I am.

I was coming out of a phase where all I wanted to listen to was music where the electric guitar was prominently featured with searing solos and virtuoso lead guitar work, and moving into a phase where I was listening primarily to singer-songwriters and folk music.

I enjoyed the music of the Rolling Stones, although at the time I had mostly heard their hits, and not the treasure trove of underrated B-sides the band has released over the roughly 7,000 years they’ve been together.

A friend of mine who was more heavily into classic rock than I was suggested that I listen to some of those B-sides. And, specifically, that I would dig this track “Moonlight Mile” from an old 70s album, Sticky Fingers.

He said something to the effect of “it’s right up your alley.” He nailed it.

I enjoy everything about that song. The haunting guitar melody that plays throughout the song perfectly fits the lyrics, which bemoan a musician’s life on the road, with references to drug abuse and the feeling of a lack of home.

Many people mock or even cannot stand to listen to Mick Jagger’s vocals, and even as a Stones fan, I’ll admit there’s merit to those opinions. However, when it comes to this song, he nails the vocals. I cannot imagine the song being more powerful with different vocals.

The first time I listened to “Moonlight Mile,” I listened to it several more times in a row. Then, I stopped. I was terrified that it would wear out its welcome, and that I would become numb to the feelings it pulled out of me.

Over the past few years, I’ve probably listened to that song thousands of times, and not once has it gotten old. Several of my other favorite songs, such as “Little Wing” by Jimi Hendrix and “Midnight in Harlem” by The Trucks Tedeschi Band, have lost a little bit of their bite after a few hundred plays, especially when I learn the guitar parts and play them on my own.

“Moonlight Mile,” however, still gives me chills every time I listen to it. Every time I hit play, or even every time I pick up my acoustic guitar and play those lonely-sounding first few notes of the song, a flood of raw emotion comes over me, and it’s the most beautiful, indescribable feeling.

God bless any and all music that makes people feel this way, no matter the genre or artists.