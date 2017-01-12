Sinclaire Sparkman: Keeping it real in a world of falsehood

— Ephesians 4:25 (ESV)

We live in a world where falsehood roams free. We take oaths, we cross our fingers, we misdirect and we cover up the truth. So much of this happens that it is difficult to believe in anything anymore. To us, it’s all just some fancy deception.

Our faith in ourselves and each other has been shaken to the roots by the apparent need to hide the harshness of reality.

Honesty is not easy. There are plenty of philosophical discussions on the morality of thinning the truth, absolutes and objectivity. I believe, in the vastness of varying circumstance, it is nearly impossible to pin down right and wrong. That’s not to say I’m one of those “moral relativism” supporters. No, I just believe in grace and chance. Because of our nature, we have to forgive. But, I digress.

All too often, we fudge the details. We will imply and insinuate all day long before actually saying what we mean; and it comes with the best of intentions, to protect one another from hurt feelings. I’m here to say, I’d much rather you hurt my feelings with the truth than leave me with a handful of hints that leave me guessing and assuming the reality of your words.

Lying is something borne of pride. When you beat around the bush instead of getting directly to the point, you’re either trying to save face, hide something or avoid a negative reaction.

Truth is an absolute for genuine relationships. If I have bad breath and you give me breath mints instead of telling me straight out, that’s annoying. I know what you really mean is that my breath stinks, and that’s totally okay. I have enough self-esteem and confidence to push on and fix that problem. But I may have never known if you didn’t tell me. It may be much easier to just offer the breath mint instead of dealing with my reaction to what could be perceived as an insult, but that just masks the issue.

This has confused me for many years. I took teasing so seriously that the damage to my self-esteem was hard fought to fix. I used to take words at face value, assuming that people did as the Bible instructed. I was wrong.

Lying is very, very selfish. Passive aggressiveness is the same. Instead of telling someone they continuously have bad breath, you buy them a year’s supply of breath mints. Instead of telling someone you’re angry with them, you fart in their sandwich or some other inconsequential action that really solves nothing but strokes your own ego.

Lies and ambiguity in social interactions are like fixing leaky pipes with Scotch tape. Eventually, the pipe breaks and there’s water everywhere. More damage is done in the end than if the truth was told, the problem fixed and the issue put to rest for good.

There is a difference between being tactful and being deceptive. You can tell it like it is with gentleness without being mean. Be confident. Be sincere. And overall, be honest.

