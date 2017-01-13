Better Basic Bridge: Negative doubles and reopening doubles are cousins...often long lost

So more about their kinship…you can’t have one without the other.

If you are sitting North and open the bidding with a club and East bids one heart, South, holding four spades, would make the negative double. If South holds five or more spades, he would bid one spade, which differentiates the difference in the number of spades and gives partner an accurate count,

But the problem is when East bids anything else, one diamond or one spade, it becomes more difficult for South who might be holding diamonds or spades himself and cannot double without it seeming like a negative double, holding hearts.

Should West raise East’s bid or make a free bid, North is free from making the reopening double since he can count points and knows (or thinks he knows) South has very few. Plus he is not in the passout seat.

South may be sitting there, ready to pounce if East and West continue with their agreed upon suit.

When South doubles at the conclusion of the bid where South holds so many of their trumps – and North probably has none or one and can figure out what South is doing – that is not a reopening bid but a penalty one.

Partner of opener cannot make a reopening bid.

A typical hand might be this.

North, dealer, opens one diamond. East preempts three clubs, so what does South do?

There are some who are addicted to making a negative double with 4/3 in the majors, but I am not one of them.

Even with six points, South will pass and hopes North has not fallen into a trance.

West passes. North makes the reopening double. East cannot bid again, and now South passes.

If North should choose, not incorrectly, to rebid his six-card diamond suit instead of reopening, it will play there. If not, South is going to have a lot of fun and a good score.

I had never heard of reopening bids when I started playing, and it was probably in the last 10 that I discovered it. Nor did I know negative doubles. When anyone doubled, it was penalty, so there were very few doubles at all.

Except in my mother’s bridge club where a mother and daughter were both members. In party bridge, players changed partners after each round. These two, when opponents, always doubled the other. It insured one or the other would win high score.

Nancy Evins, of Lebanon, is a certified bridge instructor. Email her at na_evins@att.net.