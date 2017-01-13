Life in the Golden Years: Many changes take place in our lifetimes

Today, I sit at my computer and put my thoughts into words, I realize how many changes I have made in my lifetime. I came into this world with promises from no one, only the chance to be what I chose to be. To date I have no regrets.

Each of us can remember watching a baby emerge from a helpless little creature, changing almost daily, learning, experiencing and exploring. Surely you can remember a child filled with awe ad it discovers the wonderful fingers attached and begins to use them. Walking those first few steps is a triumph bringing mobility to a child and a new world to explore.

As a young child my expectations were like so many others. I enjoy my family and friends and was surrounded by love. An inquisitive child, I questioned every new phase I was engaged in. I reveled in learning about people and things. Many afternoons I found myself sitting with elderly folks in my neighborhood. I would visit the neighbors, especially those who were alone and treated with great affection.

I found great interest in their stories about their lives, and they found a great interest in me asking so many questions. I sometimes think I was old before my time, and now I seem to go back and bring to the present what changes I have made and noted.

The 1930’s and 1940’s were times of great change for our generation. We became more aware of the world around us. We were at war in two different parts of the world. At home, we of that generation grew up quickly. We were serious-minded about supporting our fighting men and women and regularly sent letters, keeping them abreast of the happenings at home. I remember strange onionskin paper, one sheet folded with borders of red, white and blue, called V-Mail.

School was different in those years during the war. We were instructed in safety routines practicing for air raid drills and sitting upon mats we made. These mats were hand-stitched by each child and filled with old newspapers and we carried them to class each day preparing for an emergency. How fortunate that it was not necessary to use the mats in an air raid. Some children in other countries were not so lucky.

Change was so evident then. There were so few men at home and women now took charged of things they never had to do before. The responsibility of raising the children, and some becoming the breadwinners of the family was a new aspect for many. At home we adjusted to changes. We survived the rationing of sugar, gasoline, meats, coffee and even new shoes. My sister, Ann was the procurer of all our necessities with the ration books allotted us. I sometimes thoughts she collaborated with the enemy to get our supplies for the household. In any event we made the necessary changes. We hoped and prayed for peace and to change our world ultimately to end this war.

As a young adult my dream was to go to college and study journalism. This dream never came to fruition. My father died when I was sixteen years old and after high school I went to work as many young people did. Adjustments and changes were always a challenge. Sometimes you win and sometimes your heart gets broken. Each stage of my life has brought change and each time I have found it was a new road to travel.

Growing up was a revelation of myself and what I was responsible for. Great changed are made when we fall in love. We become aware of another dimension of ourselves.

We learned to share and compromise in the relationship and consider each other’s needs sometimes before your own. Changes become evident when we are no longer one, but a couple building a life together and inevitably prepare for the next great leap of change if and when we become parents.

Each of us has gone through these changes, some better than others, some with great success, others flailing about in different directions. Most of the time we have control of the direction we want to go. Our choices determine how difficult or easy it may be, but life has a unique way of altering directions and we must be prepared to make the adjustment.

Our ability to be flexible and change is to our advantage in making the adjustment easier and sometimes even exciting.

As we grow older, the mold is somewhat set and we find it is harder to change. It is not impossible, but it is more difficult. We need to consider where we have been and what we want to do with the rest of our lives. Some will find change still a challenge and willing to explore. Others will refuse to open their minds to consider any change. Resistance to change can be detrimental in accepting where we are and the state of being we are in, at any given time.

In the twilight of our years so many of the restrictions of the past are lifted. So much of our responsibility is no longer evident. We now have the time to concentrate on our own needs and the ability to make decisions that will determine what we may or may not be willing to change about ourselves. It is our last chance to explore, experiment and enjoy life in a new way.

It is never too late to find time for you to try to change. I am so grateful I have experienced and enjoyed so many changes in my time.

Linda Alessi, of Lebanon, is a regular contributing columnist for The Democrat. She writes about life in the golden years.