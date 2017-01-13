Making the most of Home: Does driving the distance deliver the deals?

Even still, consumers wonder if it really pays off to drive the extra 20 miles to save. The long and short of it is this, if savings equal a 30-40-percent difference, it is worth the drive, and this is often the case when you seek out the doubling coupon store.

In Middle Tennessee, we have managed to stay somewhat consistent with our shopping habits as stores are continuing to double coupons 50 cents or less. This could change in the future, and if it does, consumers will want to make the drive.

Grocery shopping is not the only area that should be considered when trying to save money. Often, an upscale location will affect the cost of the same items that can be purchased cheaper in a middle-class area at the same stores. This could refer to retail items and much more. When it comes to car shopping, the opposite can be true – the larger the area, the more variety and the need for more competitive pricing amongst businesses. A note on car shopping – widen your search distance and do some comparison on like vehicles.

Recently, I purchased a vehicle, and this is what I found out:

• Drive a little farther and the deal might be a little better.

• Stick with creditable dealerships that put undamaged cars on the lot. Some wait for you to buy before they offer to fix. Personally, if the car is put out damaged, it doesn’t speak quality care to me.

• Dealerships like to carry their own makes. They are quicker to deal and move out a car that doesn’t carry their dealership make. This can be a great bargain in the waiting.

• Search kbb to determine a cars rating and review the consumer rating.

• Search your make and models “known problems” review for information on technical service bulletins, recalls and number of complaints in specific areas.

• Dealers are usually willing to cut a deal with you the longer the car has been on the lot. Do your homework and see how long they’ve had the car on the internet.

I would encourage you to list the cars you are considering and graphing out your results by ratings, reviews, mileage, miles per gallon and price. In this way, you can see the likelihood of upcoming issues and make a wise and balanced decision with fewer surprises.

Just because a car looks good doesn’t mean its quality is good. Never be afraid to ask questions, stand your ground about what you are willing to do or not do, and don’t be swayed away from your comfort zone. Remember you will live with your decision long after you leave the lot.

Be investigative, be inquisitive, be firm and be satisfied. All that being said, sometimes the best deals are found outside of your immediate area, but don’t neglect to check out your local stores, as well.

Ann Haney is a mother to six entrepreneurial-minded children, ordained minister, CEO of Aaron Publishing, founder of Ann Haney Ministries and Living In Abundance, nationwide motivational speaker, coupon specialist, television host, empowerment coach and best-selling author of 20 published products, including her books, “Judgment Overruled,” “Exploding Into Successful Entrepreneurship,” Single Steps In A Married World” and “Changing Your Life Through Couponing Financial Empowerment Series.” Contact Ann at ann@annhaney.com to schedule a speaking engagement, individual coaching or view her website for more information at annhaney.com.