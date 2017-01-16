Across the Miles: Jan. 9, 1922 was a pretty significant day

When my father returned home from the service after the war my mother asked what he was going to do.

“I’m not going to do anything for a year” was his reply.

“And, he pretty much did what he said he would do,” my mother related to me. “For that next year, he didn’t do a whole lot of anything.”

Looking back, I realize there was wisdom in his action (or inaction) because he allowed himself time to reacclimatize to civilian life.

My father was a man of the seed and the soil. He was a farmer by nature and my calling. Gifted with a mechanical genius, he was a tinkerer and an inventor. He never met an internal combustion engine he didn’t like. From small lawnmower engines to diesel tractor engines, he could tear them down and put them back together. If an engine had a tendency to run “hot” he knew how to “baby” it to keep it operable.

His clothes always smelled of diesel and gasoline. My mother speculated that was the reason he was never bothered by ticks, chiggers, fleas nor mosquitoes. My best childhood memories of summers past recall him in bib overalls and faded denim, long-sleeved shirts. He wore his shirts with the sleeves rolled up above the elbows. His forearms were powerful and tanned the deepest color of bronze.

His feet were fitted with dark brown work shoes also known as brogans or “clod hoppers.” He didn’t wear the expensive kind. They were usually ordered from Sears and Roebuck or picked up at the Co-op. His head cover of choice was what we called “a turtle shell hat.” It was the kind of hat the bad guys wore in the Tarzan movies.

Bumblebees and wasps were no match for him when he went to battle with that hat in his hand. I can still recall the unique sounds emitted when each wasp and bumblebee met its maker.

Consistent with his generation’s commitment to “American made,” my father was a GMC man. He purchased new GMC trucks in 1948, 1958, and 1968. Each was purchased minus the metal bed. My father custom fitted each with a flatbed and wood “cattle rack.” The 1948 model was forest green equipped with a four-speed floor shift. It was a powerful old truck. The 1958 model was red in color and sported a three-speed shift “on the column.” It was less powerful than the one before.

In 1968 my brother, Tom, enrolled as a junior at the University of Tennessee. Consequently, the 1968 GMC featured a white cab and an orange cattle rack. I promise you, there was not another one like it in all of Middle Tennessee. It, too, featured a three-speed shift on the column, and it was less powerful than the one before.

In later years, my brother, John, who returned to the farm, purchased most of the heavy working trucks. I recall another GMC and a Chevrolet.

Well, the years flew by. A 10-year span took me away to college and then, to life on the road as a livestock marketer. I returned to the old home place one day to visit my mother and father. My father met me out in front of the home.

I guess that marked one of the first times I realized the world had changed. Instead of overalls, my father was wearing dungarees (blue work pants with a belt.) And he was sporting a short-sleeved shirt. Atop his head was a baseball cap. And his shoes? They were Nikes. Running shoes. And to beat it all, he has just purchased a new “Ta-yota” pick-up truck.

But some things never changed. Until my father’s death on Father’s Day 2003, he remained the same kind and gentle man he was – true to his family and his God – solid as a rock. I miss his bashful smile.

In his closing remarks at my father’s funeral, his longtime pastor, and friend, Brother Junior Dickerson, looked at my brothers and me and said, “Boys, your father left some mighty big shoes to fill.”

Try as I might, those shoes he left are still too big for me.

Jack McCall is a regular contributing columnist to The Hartsville Vidette and The Lebanon Democrat. His new book, “Mansions in Your Memory,” can be purchased at D.T. McCall & Sons in Lebanon.