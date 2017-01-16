Notes from the Southwest Corner: Raining on a parade

It is difficult to describe Southwest corner precipitation to folks back home.

For us, we have had a virtual deluge recently albeit a pittance compared to back home. Just short of 2 inches of rain has fallen here this short year, raising the annual total to 9.2 inches measured from October through September each year, to 1-inch shy of the annual average, with more than nine months remaining.

A gully washer out here is a light shower back home, streets flood; lawns become ponds; pets are kept inside and wear rain gear when taken for potty walks; weather prognosticators scare the populace with warnings of vegetation growing rampant to become fire hazards; worst of all, golf courses won’t allow carts off of the cart paths.

Driving becomes a bumper car contest without bumpers for 2.8 million vehicles in San Diego County. And none of them appear to know how to drive in rain. The already terrible commute hours are doubled or trebled.

The good news is the drought was declared over in 42 percent of California. The Southwest corner has not yet been declared drought free yet, but more rain is on the way. For Middle Tennesseans where drought conditions have not yet been watered into extinction, I’m sure this sounds like California whining.

Unfortunately, another five days of rain is predicted to begin Thursday. That should put a damper on my birthday and the following day of Friday morning golf.

Also, it is raining on the parade in San Diego as the Chargers marched…OK, slinked out of town, heading to the evil and financially insane empire of Los Angeles next autumn. Local citizenry has gone from disbelief to weeping to violent anger (OK, OK, they sat a couple of Charger flags and jerseys on fire in the parking lot).

A moving company has begun a protest and a huge majority of companies here, if not all, as well as several in L.A. have promised to not move the Chargers.

National sports pundits also have bashed Dean Spanos, the Chargers’ owner. Dean is being compared to the devil, including a caricature of him as such on the front page of the San Diego Union-Tribune. In his Sunday article, Kevin Acee, the paper’s Charger reporter for more than a decade called Spanos a coward.

Spanos has joined Art Modell and Bud Adams in the hatred quotient of NFL rejected cities.

Surprise. Like it hasn’t happened before. And this won’t be the last.

From 1921, there have been 15 relocations of football franchises. The Tennessee Titans were the Houston Oilers until 1997. The name of the game is money, and if there is more money somewhere else, NFL teams will move. Just wait.

The Chargers move is curious. People more knowledgeable than I have offered a myriad of opinions on how the move will turn out. To me, Spanos was caught between a rock and a hard spot. Still, his prospects in L.A. don’t look good. The Bolts will be playing in the 30,000 capacity Stub Hub stadium for two years and then renting to play in Stan Kroenke’s Rams new multi-billion-dollar stadium.

Except for the Dodgers and the Lakers, Los Angeles is fickle when it comes to pro sports teams. In 1995, the Rams left L.A. and in their initial return season, fared poorly in attendance. The Oakland Raiders came and went, and are apparently headed for Las Vegas. The NBA Clippers, which moved from San Diego in 1984, are still second fiddle to the Lakers.

If a team doesn’t win in Los Angeles, and even if they do, fans won’t attend games.

Folks in the Southwest corner don’t need the Chargers, and my interest in professional sports continues declining. My Sundays from October to April are free time now.

My knowledge of the Tennessee Titans’ status is lacking. However, if the owners are not making large profits or thinking Nissan Stadium needs improvement, then I’ll bet they are already looking for greener pastures, though I hope not.

NFL owners and management hold cities for ransom with threats of leaving. San Diego and Oakland refused to pay. Their teams are leaving.

I plan to watch the San Diego State Aztecs in the fall. After all, they are more exciting than the Chargers…and they win.

Jim Jewell, a retired Navy commander lives in San Diego but was raised in Lebanon. His book, A Pocket of Resistance: Selected Poems, is now available through Author House, Amazon and Barnes and Noble online. Jim’s email is jim@jimjewell.com.