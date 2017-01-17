News You Can Use: National Cornbread Cook-Off seeks newest champion

Through Jan. 31, cook-off applicants can submit an original main dish recipe prepared with at least one package of Martha White Cornbread Mix and prepared in seasoned Lodge Cast Iron cookware. Ten finalists will be selected to compete during the National Cornbread Festival on April 29 in South Pittsburg.

“Cooks across the country continue to impress me with their creative twists on classic recipes and trendy dishes reinvented with cornbread,” said Martha White baking expert Linda Carman. “Past cook-off contestants have stretched beyond Southern cuisine, preparing Caribbean, Tex-Mex and Mediterranean-style recipes.”

Main dish recipes are entrée or main course recipes. Cook-off competitive ranges are provided by FiveStar Professional Cooking Equipment. The recipe submitted to Cook-Off judges must be prepared in a Lodge Cast Iron Skillet or other Lodge Cast Iron products.

Cook-off competitors may not be may not be culinary professionals, chefs or bloggers who have received any form of compensation.

Along with the coveted cast iron skillet crown, the cook-off champion will receive a $5,000 cash prize and a 30-inch stainless steel gas range – a $3,250 value – from FiveStar Professional Cooking Equipment, a division of Brown Stove Works, and special gifts from Lodge Cast Iron and Martha White.

The second prize winner will receive $1,500, and the third prize winner will receive $1,000. The remaining seven finalists will walk away with $150, and all finalists will receive a $500 travel reimbursement and a gift basket courtesy of Lodge and Martha White.

South Pittsburg plays host to the National Cornbread Festival the last full weekend of April. The event is set for April 29-30.

For complete details on entering the National Cornbread Cook-Off, visit nationalcornbread.com.

For more information on the National Cornbread Cook-Off, please contact Mark H. Kelly either by email at mkelly@lodgemfg.com or by calling 423-837-7181.

