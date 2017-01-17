Ruth Correll: Managing household pests

Pests enter homes through openings in the walls, floors, around pipes or cracks, under doors or windows. Pests seeking shelter build nests or hibernate within the walls, attic or in living quarters.

Pests are attracted to light, warm air, moisture and food. Odors from a dead bird, rodent, dead insects or nest in a wall, soured mop or spilled materials can also be attractive. Pests seek protection and shelter in dark cavities in walls or crawl spaces.

Luckily, many pests are easily controlled. Household pests can be managed with a minimal amount of pesticides. Regularly scheduled inspections are encouraged. If pests are not present, in most cases, pesticide applications may not be necessary. A flashlight and screwdriver are usually sufficient to inspect a structure. Look for insect pests, signs of insect activity, possible food and water sources, as well as pest nesting or resting sites.

Monitoring devices such as glue boards and pheromone traps can be useful to detect insects that may have been previously overlooked. These should be placed near edges of walls or cabinets near possible shelter, food, or water. Glue boards can also be used for detection and control of rodents. Pheromone traps are available for most pantry or stored products insects.

All pests need access to food, water, shelter and most often a warm environment. By removing their access to these necessities, you can prevent or decrease pest populations dramatically. This can be achieved through sanitation and exclusion practices, as well as other modifications of the environment.

Pests are also carried in bags, boxes or on clothing, so examine these items before bringing them into the home.

To prevent occasional invaders from entering homes, use exclusion practices. Walk around the perimeter of your structure to determine possible pest entry points. Exclude pests with tight-fitting doors, windows and sealed walls. Seal cracks, crevices and holes in the foundation. Screen vent openings in foundation walls and attic. Caulk or seal holes in outside walls, eaves and other external surfaces. Many pests use wires, pipes, tree limbs and other guidelines to help them move from one area to another.

A vacuum can be used to remove occasional invaders. If a pesticide were sprayed, the dead pests would still need to be removed. A wet/dry vac with a soapy water solution may be more useful when pests are very abundant. Vacuuming can also be used for initial control and clean-out of infestations and is especially useful in sensitive environments. Vacuuming can also supplement other pest control efforts.

Pesticides are a last resort and should be used in a manner to reduce exposure to you, your property and the environment. Always read the entire pesticide label for directions on mixing, applying, safety precautions, storing and disposing of the product before using it. If you are unsure about how to control a household pest or need help with identification, ask your county Extension agent for additional assistance.

When should you ask for professional help? Of course, that is a decision you as a homeowner must make for yourself. The professional is trained in the life cycle, habits and preferences of the pest, as well as the safest and best techniques to control them. In Tennessee, pest control technicians are required to pass a test before they can apply pesticides in your home. Technicians should carry a commercial pesticide applicator certification card verifying they are approved by the Tennessee Department of Agriculture. Also, they must work for a licensed operator if they are charging you a fee. The charter number of their employer’s business must appear on their truck.

Some pests, such as termites, require the use of special equipment and knowledge to apply large volumes of insecticides to all possible entry points into the structure. Professionals have the proper equipment and the training, including safety training, to apply the large volumes of pesticides needed to rid your home of termites. Quite often, professional pest control technicians have access to more effective active ingredients and formulations than the homeowner.

Professionals need your help to manage pests too. Following their recommendations and perform all the sanitation and exclusion practices they recommend. For additional information, contact your local Extension Office and ask for PB1303 or visit the University of Tennessee Extension publication website.

