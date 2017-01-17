Xavier Smith: It was more than a dream

I saw hundreds of quotes yesterday from the most iconic Civil Rights Movement figures. The annually popular “I have a dream…” and “Darkness cannot drive out darkness…” quotes made their way around social media as a tribute to the slain leader and his dedication to equality in this country.

Martin Luther King Jr. is seen as the peaceful voice of the Civil Rights Movement – the tranquil counterpart of Malcolm X and modern example of what “protest” should look and sound like – calm, deliberate and nonviolent.

His “I Have a Dream” (March on Washington) speech is the most celebrated piece of speech from the Civil Rights Movement. However, much like Biblical text, the absence of context alters the picture of reality.

The year King delivered his March on Washington speech – 1963 – was arguably the most pivotal year in the modern Civil Rights Movement, even before the march, which King described as “what will go down in history as the greatest demonstration for freedom in the history of our nation.”

Four months earlier, King sat in a Birmingham jail after he participated in a nonviolent demonstration against segregation and penned his famous “Letter from Birmingham Jail.”

Two months before his March on Washington speech, three students – Vivian Malone, Jams Hood and Dave McGlathery – attempted to desegregate and register for classes at the University of Alabama, only to be temporarily stopped by Alabama Gov. George Wallace. One day later, the man who helped coordinate the desegregation of the University of Mississippi, Medgar Evers, was shot and killed in his driveway as his wife and two children watched.

Three months before his speech, thousands of students were victims of high-pressure water hoses, dogs and police in a peaceful protest against segregation. The children were jailed for seven days.

King passionately discussed these events and more in his March on Washington speech, at one point claiming the “sweltering summer of the negro's legitimate discontent will not pass until there is an invigorating autumn of freedom and equality. Nineteen sixty-three is not an end, but a beginning. And those who hope that the negro needed to blow off steam and will now be content will have a rude awakening if the nation returns to business as usual.”

King’s March on Washington speech was not a simple description of a “dream” he had while sleeping, it was a soft warning to leaders and declaration for people of color.

The “dream” was a reminder to the thousands of Civil Rights leaders, protesters, volunteers and supporters of the goal of the suffering, death and discouragement that had plagued the community for generations.

We cannot focus on the 16 percent of his speech that discusses his “dream” and ignore the other facets that he spoke in hopes of bettering the country.