Xavier Smith: Listen to the youth

Now, this isn’t going to be a piece about how the older generation doesn’t listen to millennials or a plea to get older people to try and understand what my generation is thinking (partially because I don’t even know what we think half the time). This is something more serious.

When I penned my return letter to Lebanon in 2014, I said, “My calling goes beyond journalism,” similar to LeBron James’ return to Cleveland went beyond basketball. I told myself I wouldn’t leave this city until I made an impact for the better.

I joined the Lebanon Kiwanis Club. I went through Leadership Wilson. I volunteered for the United Way and been involved in other community improvement groups and projects that make an impact on Lebanon and Wilson County.

However, I still feel there’s a need that I’m not reaching.

I got a call over the weekend from a family member I humbly respect in Ronald McCarver, who asked me to be a part of a youth public forum next month. I’ve moderated and covered several forums an groups that have been held and created with the intent of serving the youth, only to see those groups fizzle and fold or forums feature adults talking about children, without much input from children.

So when I got this phone call, one thing immediately stuck out – adults would not talk. The children, youth and young adults still connected to that age group would be the ones talking.

McCarver said he believed the city is losing too many young people to drugs, violence, suicide and depression and other mental illnesses. I’d be a fool to disagree.

I’ve covered stories on youth dying from violence. I’ve known some of my friends die due to drugs and I’ve done stories about the opioid, heroin and drug problems, not only in Wilson County, but the state.

Up until Jan. 3, I don’t think I had a full understanding of the effects and darkness that comes with death, let alone a death that’s a surprise as a result of drugs or violence.

There are too many families mourning and too many people looking for answers in this community for us to sit around and deny or ignore that there’s a problem. I was like a lot of people who overlooked those issues because they didn’t personally impact me.

However, one thing I’ve learned is you never know when something will impact you and you don’t want to feel like you didn’t do everything you could to prevent the situation.

There will be more information about this forum coming in the future and I urge everybody to get involved in something that would make a difference in someone’s life.