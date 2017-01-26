Sinclaire Sparkman: My history of making music

The next instrument I tried was the guitar. My parents had a friend that tried to give me lessons, but I found the mechanics difficult with my tiny hands and did not last very long. Later in life, I would find the magic of the ukulele, but I’m getting ahead of myself.

When I was about 10 or so I heard the most beautiful recording. It was a little blue cassette tape, borrowed from a friend at church, of an arrangement of harp music. It’s kind of funny to me now that I felt so compelled to learn the instrument since I enjoyed listening mostly to alternative rock, but there was something inside me that was drawn to the harp. Two years later, my mom found me a teacher.

Learning the harp was one of the most difficult things I have ever done. We moved to Tennessee when I was 12, and I had to find a different teacher after gaining a foundation from someone else. I was glad I did though because apparently I had been taught all wrong.

Keep your thumb up, elbow out, shoulder down, so many things go into creating gorgeous sounds from the harp. I started out on a little one, called baby harp or angel’s harp. After mastering the basics I moved on to what is known as a lever harp, which controls the tightness and pitch of the strings with individual levers that must be flipped whenever you need a sharper or flatter note, a far cry from being able to press a black key on the piano or going to a different fret on a guitar.

I played the lever harp for a long time. I wasn’t the most disciplined of students and was just getting into my rebellious teenage years. I clearly remember one day when my dad made me practice and I sat there just playing the same note over and over to appease him. Eventually though, I was able to graduate to a concert pedal harp.

Pedal harps are huge, taller than the average person, and changes the tightness of the strings with pedals. Each of the seven pedals corresponds to a note on the musical scale, C, D, E, F, G, A or B and can be moved into one of three notches. When a pedal is moved, it changes the pitch of all of the corresponding strings, making it much easier to change keys on a pedal harp than it was on a lever harp.

The pedals are connected to rods that go up through the front column to the mechanics along the neck that tighten and loosen all the corresponding strings with little rotating disks. On my harp, moving a pedal to the top notch releases all tension and makes the note flat, moving it to the center provides enough tension for a half step higher and makes the note natural, and moving the pedal down to the bottom notch tightens it another half step higher and makes the note sharp.

As complicated as it sounds, it is simple mechanics.

It takes dedication and perseverance to learn an instrument. Music has been one of the defining things in my life. I wouldn’t trade that skill for anything.

