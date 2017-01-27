Dads2dads: Let’s be nice to others

How do we instruct our children to be nice to others? Perhaps the easiest way to convey this idea is to respond in the following manner:

A prescription for niceness

• Never call anyone an unkind name.

• Don’t make fun of others.

• Help someone.

• Say something nice about the good that someone has done.

• Congratulate someone on an award or honor.

• Consider everyone as a valuable person.

• See the ‘special’ in each person.

• Make each person feel included.

• Understand that every person has feelings.

• Treat others as you would like to be treated.

The Golden Rule still rules

The final precept in this list is certainly familiar. It is a paraphrase of the Golden Rule, a prescription that has its roots in the sacred writings of many cultures. The Golden Rule truly serves as the umbrella theme for all of the above. Although thought to be a worn-out and hackneyed expression by many, its meaning is as powerful and poignant today as ever.

While associated with Christian teachings (Matthew 7:12), the origins of the content of The Golden Rule can be found in earlier Asian culture. Those who have studied it suggest that the rule reminds us that we all deserve the same consideration. Rather than regard anyone else’s interests as secondary to ours, we are to put other’s interests first.

Crossing all cultures

Scholars suggest that the rule took on a more profound and radical meaning when it was made a centerpiece of social interaction (perhaps by Jesus) … interaction that crossed the traditional boundaries of class, clan and tribe with Judaism. It was interpreted to apply also to outcasts, people considered on the lowest tier of society. In that day, it would have included the poor, lepers, heathens, even Samaritans. It is also suggested that what we know as the Golden Rule was second only to what the Bible refers to as the first and greatest commandment: to love God and to love your neighbor as yourself (Matthew 22: 37-39).

History reminds us that only when the Golden Rule was applied across various cultures did it become a truly revolutionary message. And so, the message for us and to our children remains revolutionary, and the Golden Rule reminds us of our vast diversity while celebrating our common humanity. We must live it.

