Telling Tales: There’s no child quite like No. 3

Then it’s his turn.

No. 1 and No. 2 are girls, and so I dressed them in pink everything – be it onesies, dresses, hats, gloves or bows. I especially did that with No. 1 and so, of course, had to continue the cuteness overload with No. 2, as well.

By the time No. 3 came along, I was drowning in pink...plus I was really, really, really tired.

I’d figured out pretty quickly that onesies were just something babies slept in, ate in and pooped in. It didn’t matter what color they were. The same goes for hats and gloves. Their purpose was to keep the baby warm.

So when we were home, and if I’m being honest, a few times when we went out, I dressed him in pink.

Problem is No. 1 and No. 3 looked almost identical as babies. So when your 14-year-old son asks for baby pictures for his sports banquet, I struggle at first to figure out if that’s him in that pink onesie or his sister. And then if he’s not in pink, he is naked, except for a diaper, in all the rest of the photos.

So goes the life of a third child.

No. 3 – the one who never gets to sit in the booth. Pull a chair up to the end, and you’ll be fine.

Too many people in the car? Well, no worries, No. 3 can sit on someone’s lap. He’ll be OK, it’s just a short trip from here to Nashville.

No. 3 – the one who gets the cot at the hotel. The one who has never experienced a truly hot shower. The one who gets a cupcake and candle most birthdays.

The only one left at home most nights – he is now our water fetcher, our remote-control finder, our mail go-getter and our dog handler.

He is our everything.

Our girls say he is our favorite, which, of course, isn’t true.

What he is, though, is that he is our last baby – pink onesie and all.

Comments? You can email Angel Kane at tellingtales@lebanondemocrat.com. Becky Andrews and Kane are the brains behind Telling Tales, a weekly column in The Lebanon Democrat.