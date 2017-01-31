News You Can Use: Walk Across Wilson health program upcoming in March

Walk Across Wilson is a four-week walking program for teams of between four to eight people. This event will be a unique and fun way to motivate your employees, church members and county residents to become physically active. Team members do not have to walk together. Some may prefer to walk outside, while others walk on a treadmill. You may choose from a variety of activities by using physical activity equivalents.

You will register and record your activity using the WAW Log available on Facebook @WalkAcrossWilson. Each team’s lead will be responsible for team registration, shirt sizes and collecting WAW Logs. Name your team lead and turn in your registration form today to get started. Please note that shirt sizes will be guaranteed based on the timely completion and submission of registration forms.

Everyone who participates will take home a healthy habit and some cool giveaway items from the event. The proceeds of this event will go directly back to supporting the needs of all schools in Wilson County Schools and Lebanon Special Schools District.

Walk Across Wilson is $10 for registration, which includes a T-shirt.

Registration forms may be turned in at the Wilson County Health Department at 927 E. Baddour Pkwy. in Lebanon to the attention of WAW – Marisa Hunter.

UT Extension provides a gateway to the University of Tennessee as the outreach unit of the Institute of Agriculture. With an office in every Tennessee county, UT Extension delivers educational programs and research-based information to citizens throughout the state and provides equal opportunities in all programming and employment. In cooperation with Tennessee State University, UT Extension works with farmers, families, youth and communities to improve lives by addressing problems and issues at the local, state and national levels.

For more information on this or other family and consumer sciences-related topics, contact Shelly Barnes, family and consumer sciences Extension agent for UT Extension in Wilson County. Barnes may be reached at sbarnes@utk.edu or 615-444-9584.