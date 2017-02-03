Better Basic Bridge: Mr. and Mrs. Crabby – may they play in peace

Mrs. Crabby brought me a hand she had scribbled on the back of an envelope and it goes like this:

Mr. Crabby was North and passed, as did East.

Mrs. Crabby said she was so thrilled to have a hand like this and opened two clubs, the strong bid.

West passed, and Mrs. Crabby said her husband bid two spades, and she was asked by East what it meant.

“I told him it meant he had at least five spades and a very good hand. Then I bid three clubs and do you know what he did? He bid three no-trump. I knew he might only have one ace or one king, but I bid four clubs…Gerber, you know.”

I nodded.

”Then,” she said, ”he said, I guess she wants to play clubs…so five clubs.”

“At that point,” she continued, “I thought he was playing Roman Key Card Blackwood by mistake, and he had one or three key cards, so I had to think it was zero.”

“I get a spade lead, and when I saw the dummy, literally, I said, ‘You have an ace.’”

“I muttered, ‘we will definitely make six and maybe seven,’ and then I proceeded to take the ace of spades after West led a spade. I saw only one trick they could take, so I played the king of spades, meaning to throw the losing queen of diamonds on it. But, to my surprise, East trumped it, and I overtrumped.”

She went on to say that she then led to the queen of clubs and then back to her ace of hearts, drew trumps and made six.

“We were the only ones not in a slam and some bid and made six hearts. He never mentioned his hearts.”

I clucked sympathetically.

I really didn’t expect to hear from him since his bidding was so terrible, but sure enough, there was a call and another description of the hand.

He said he had apologized for not recognizing Gerber – while I would like to have added, “and you didn’t think that when she opened the big hand and you had 11 points, it didn’t occur to you that you were in slam range. And what the devil did you mean by three no-trump? You had no stops in diamonds.”

He added, somewhat gleefully, ”But she didn’t play it right. She should have known that if she had a seven-card suit, others would also have unusual distribution.

She shouldn’t have played the king of spades but have drawn trumps first and then gone back to the board to discard her losing diamond.”

I didn’t have the heart to tell him, she had already pointed this out herself.

I am always interested in their reports of their bridge issues. They are the Crabby apples of my eye.

Nancy Evins, of Lebanon, is a certified bridge instructor. Email her at na_evins@att.net.