Dads2dads: Take a walk in my shoes

Words that hurt

Most of us have heard and probably spoken the following words: How would you like it if someone did that to you? How would you feel if he said to you what you said to him? Put yourself in her place—see how it feels. We all remember that horrible shooting at the gay nightclub in Orlando, Florida, where 49 people lost their lives. We should also remember the comment made by a Baptist minister in California after the incident (and we paraphrase): “Too bad more of them didn’t die.” How might that minister have felt if several of his church members, including his own family, had been gunned down – and others had cheered?

Then there was a local, female public official who announced – regarding our recent national election – that it was high time we had a sophisticated and beautiful First Lady in the White House instead of “that ape in high heels.” How utterly thoughtless and despicable How hateful! What if someone had said something similar about that official? How would she have felt? Her husband? Her children? Does anyone think about the feelings of others before they open their mouth and spew forth such venom?

Shift into empathy gear

So how do we parents teach our kids to have empathy? It seems to us that we must challenge our sons and daughters to be aware in the moment – to be ready to shift their attitude when they see bad behavior. If you witness someone being bullied, either in person or through cyberspace, imagine that you’re the victim of the bullying. How would you feel? And what should you do about it? If you heard someone shout a racial epithet or another derogatory label, how would you feel if you were the object of such a slur? And what should you do about it?

We all want to be somebody

We all have a sense of pride, we want to feel worthy of love and respect, and we certainly all have feelings that can be crushed by meanness and hatred. Our kids need to walk in someone else’s shoes. They need to be willing to share a person’s burden of humiliation and hatred. If I am able to feel your pain, your embarrassment, your lack of self-esteem, your alienation – then I am more likely to get involved and help you in whatever way I can.

Hermann Hesse, the German novelist, said, “If you hate a person, you hate something in him that is part of yourself. What isn’t part of ourselves doesn’t disturb us.” We suggest that having empathy is a way of confronting the hate around us and perhaps inside us. Dad, Mom … teach your children empathy.

Tom Tozer and Bill Black are authors of “Dads2Dads: Tools for Raising Teenagers.” Like them on Facebook and follow them on Twitter @dads2dadsllc. Contact them at tomandbill@dads2dadsllc.com.