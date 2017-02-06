Dear Abby: Husband’s aggressive driving makes wife a nervous wreck

Because of this I prefer to drive. The other day, he actually reached across and honked my horn while I was driving because somebody delayed a few seconds at the stoplight. We weren’t in a hurry and there was no need to honk. Our children were in the car. When I complained, he told me to “just get over it.” He gets so grouchy if I say anything about his driving.

We live in a relatively small town and our vehicles are very identifiable. All of the crazy road rage incidents I hear about certainly don’t help. Any suggestions? I’m ready to resort to public transportation. — PREFERS TO DRIVE

DEAR PREFERS: For the safety of your family, it’s time to find out what’s driving your husband’s anger and dangerous behavior. His driving record speaks for itself, and he should not assume any function of driving when you are at the wheel, including honking the horn “for” you.

You are entirely correct that what he did could have sparked a road rage incident. All that would need to happen would be for you to encounter someone who is as angry as your husband for a tragedy to happen.

