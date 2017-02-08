Jake Old: How I fell in love with music

In elementary school, I went to a magnet school that featured a classical guitar class for students in lieu of a traditional music appreciation class. In theory, this was a perfect match for a youngster who was desperate to learn the instrument. In practice, however, it was a disaster.

Any form of guitar requires similar skills and muscle memory, adjusting your body — and especially your tender fingertips — to the rigors of the instrument. Classical guitar, however, takes it to the extreme.

To play classical guitar with proper form, the student must make use of a footstool, which elevates the left leg (for right-handed players). The guitar itself rests further away from “normal” guitar playing. For a right-hander like myself, that means the indention on the side of the guitar’s body rests on my left leg, rather than my right leg. With it over the left leg, the left hand, which is used to hold down the strings, has to extend further away from the body to fret the notes.

Also, posture is crucial in classical playing. The student must sit up straight and keep the wrists bent and a perfect angle.

Needless to say, being someone who wanted to learn how to play rock n’ roll with an amp dialed up to 11, I was not having this classical nonsense.

My parents told me that I couldn’t get an electric guitar unless I showed I was going to be dedicated and learn the instrument properly. They didn’t want to invest in an instrument if I was just going to move on to something else in a few weeks.

I hated the class, but I stuck with it. After the class was finished, my parents bought me an Epiphone SG Special electric guitar and an old weathered Marshall practice amplifier. My dad found them at a flea market, and together they marked my birthday present that year.

The power cable on the amp had been slammed in a door or something and was covered with electrical tape. It would shoot sparks sometimes when you turned it on. The SG is a cheap, entry-level guitar that has a tone that leaves much to be desired.

I didn’t care. I don’t know if any gift has made me as jubilant as that guitar.

My older brother played a little guitar, and he showed me a few songs. I remember I would listen to some of my favorite songs on the radio (or, sometimes, on CDs) with the volume cranked up, and position the radio speaker to the right side of my body and hold my unamplified guitar up to my left ear and try to pick out the notes and chords until I could get them just right.

By the time I started high school, I could play by ear pretty efficiently and I became obsessed.

I would wake up early and practice guitar for about an hour before going to school. It was normal for me to practice for a few hours after school, and also just play around for several hours.

Eventually I would play a bit in some bands, and even just jam with others for fun, which is where my love for music really blossomed.

These days, even though I play my acoustic much more than my electric, I still have the same passion and joy for the instrument as I had the first time I put the plug into the amp and hit the switch. I hope it never goes away.

