Making the Most of Home: Is couponing just for extremists?

This drew the attention of many who were in awe of the ability to trade a coupon for cash in the pocket. Some found it a challenge to see if they could actually shop for free. Is this a good thing? Many have mixed feelings about it. I would like to introduce you to another way of looking at this whole coupon frenzy that has spawned a reality television show.

Just like with anything, there can be positive and negative side effects to almost anything we do in life. Couponing is no exception.

In the wild frenzy to make a buck, many have forgotten to look at the whole picture. During the depression, housewives used coupons to prepare their families for hard times.

In 2009, many consumers began to use coupons as a way to make money, some even selling their newly acquired freebies to make even more money. What are your thoughts on this? Is this a good thing or a bad thing? Should extra deals be used to benefit the needy or add even more increase to the couponer?

I want to take you to a real-life scenario in hopes to help you see how excess can often lead to more poverty.

Here’s the situation:

Susan, a single mother of three children, worked tirelessly to provide for her family. Her paycheck, although a blessing to have, just didn’t feed the mouths of three growing teenagers. She learned the art of couponing and spends time in the evening clipping coupons and planning her trip to the store. She has squeezed out enough money to buy $50 worth of groceries and through her coupon planning will be able to stretch that to $100 worth of food for her three children until she gets paid next week. Upon arriving at the store, she finds the shelves for the deals she had planned to purchase out of the items she needed. What happened? The “too-good-to-be-true deals” were just that, and extreme couponers hit the store in a frenzy snatching up all they could find. Where does this leave Susan who had a tight budget to work with? Unfortunately, it leaves her unsure of how she can now stretch her money for a full week. In many cases, this makes her a candidate for the food banks.

What the extreme couponer often fails to do is understand that even if your heart is in the right place and you are donating some of your food to the food bank, clearing the shelves can often be the very thing that keeps families relying on food banks for support. The goal is never to increase need, but rather eliminate need by wisely doing all things, including shopping.

If we are ever going to change our economy, we have to educate more and allow others to increase their standard of living by providing them principles that work instead of keeping them dependent.

My hope is that you will begin to see how balance rewards life and welfare of all people.

So next time you head to the store, consider all the scenarios and make the most of every decision to make a difference not only in your life, but also in the lives of others.

Ann Haney is a mother to six entrepreneurial-minded children, ordained minister, CEO of Aaron Publishing, founder of Ann Haney Ministries and Living In Abundance, nationwide motivational speaker, coupon specialist, empowerment coach and bestselling author of 20 published products, including her books, “Judgment Overruled,” “Exploding Into Successful Entrepreneurship,” “Single Steps In A Married World” and “Changing Your Life Through Couponing Financial Empowerment Series.” Contact Ann at ann@annhaney.com to schedule a speaking engagement, individual coaching or view her website for more information at annhaney.com.