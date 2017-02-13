John McMillin: Leave a lasting legacy through a bequest

In some cases, the programs we fund are our own, and the entire program depends on our ability to have adequate funding. In other cases, we are one of many funders who help make programs that help families have adequate health care, assist our local seniors, or help our neighbors coping with an emergency available for our local residents.

Our usual source of funding comes from employees. Many of you are generous donors who contribute to employee campaigns by giving a buck or two, or even a lot more, every pay period to help UWWUC support nearly 40 local programs. We also have help from time-to-time from various grants, which make special projects and pilot programs, like our Wonder Trails, the Neighborhood Library Program and others available.

Still, we haven’t done very well at promoting other forms of giving. That’s what I’d like to focus on now, and hopefully enlighten those in our communities who might have the means to consider such a giving, lasting choice.

First, let’s look at a charitable bequest to answer the question I posed earlier. After a lifetime of giving for many folks, they hope to still make a lasting impact. One way of doing this is by enlisting an attorney to include language in their will or trust specifying a gift to be made to family, friends or United Way as part of your estate plan, or they can make a bequest using a beneficiary designation form.

What do you have to gain? You can receive an estate tax charitable deduction, reduce the burden of taxes on your family and all while leaving a lasting legacy to charity. A bequest works in several ways: You can have a percentage bequest in which you make a gift or a percentage of your estate; you may have a specific bequest in which you make a gift or a specific dollar amount or a specific asset; or you could have a residual bequest in which you make a gift from the balance of residue of your estate.

How do you go about doing this? A giver may decide to include a bequest to UWWUC in their will or revocable trust. They may designate our United Way as a full, partial or contingent beneficiary of their retirement account (IRA, 401(k), 403(b) or pension). Another option is to name UWWUC as a beneficiary of their life insurance policy.

Of course, we recommend talking these options over with family and, most certainly, enlist the help of an attorney to ensure your wishes are met. So what can you do after you’ve done all you can do? Quite simply, keep on with what you’ve done.

John McMillin is president of United Way of Wilson County and the Upper Cumberland. Email him at john@givetouwwc.org.