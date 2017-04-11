Ruth Correll: Dogwoods known for their spring beauty

The beauty of flowering dogwood is not limited to a particular season or a single part of the tree. Most selections begin with a glorious floral display in late March to early April, followed by attractive green foliage. Bright red berries appear in late summer and are accompanied by early development of dark red foliage. The dogwood is an important food source for birds and wildlife. Berries of the flowering dogwood are eaten by many species of songbirds and small mammals from August until they are gone, often as late as February or March.

The “legend of the dogwood” is that dogwood once grew as a tall, straight tree and was used for timber. But when the wood was used to make the cross of Calvary, Jesus was so moved that he promised the tree would never again grow large enough to be employed for such a purpose.

Dogwood bark was one of many barks used as a fever medicine before quinine came into general use. Of more importance is the role the dogwood once played in the textile industry and in sports. The wood from dogwood was used to make shuttles for weaving machines because of its very heavy, fine-grained and very hard properties, and because with wear it becomes extremely smooth and resistant to abrasion. The same qualities made it useful for golf clubs, jeweler’s benches and as wedges for splitting logs

The largest known dogwood tree in the United States is a Pacific dogwood, cornus nuttallii, in Clatskanie, Ore. that is 60-feet tall with a 58-foot branch spread and a trunk diameter of more than 3 feet. The largest flowering dogwood is in Sampson County, N.C. and is 31-feet tall with a 48-foot branch spread and a trunk diameter of just greater than 3 feet.

Several botanical varieties and forms of flowering dogwood have been grown in gardens over the years. More than 80 cultivars have been developed from either seed or mutations. Newer cultivars continue to be developed. Selections have been made for pink or red bract color, ability to bloom at a young age, large bract size, variegated foliage, weeping or dwarf habit of growth and disease resistance.

Researchers at The University of Tennessee Institute of Agriculture began searching for disease-resistant flowering dogwoods in the early 1990s. They discovered several in the wild and propagated them for further testing. One, named and released as ‘Appalachian Spring,’ is highly resistant to dogwood anthracnose.

In the mid 1990s, an epidemic of powdery mildew severely impacted dogwood seedlings in nurseries all over the eastern United States. UTIA scientists searched nursery fields for resistant seedlings and rescued about 80. After extensive testing, three of these have been named and patented, ‘Jean’s Appalachian Snow,’ ‘Karen’s Appalachian Mist’ and ‘Kay’s Appalachian Blush.’

UTIA researchers currently have a dogwood breeding program aimed at combining resistance to anthracnose and powdery mildew in new plants. They have worked out methods to employ honeybees, which normally do not visit dogwood flowers, to achieve cross-pollination. Hundreds of seedlings have been produced and are being tested, and breeding orchards of dogwood have been planted to produce seed. The same UTIA scientists are screening cornus kousa seedlings for heat and drought tolerance. A number of these seedlings have been selected and have been placed in an evaluation program.

The flowering dogwood will grow in a variety of exposures and soils, but it does best in a well-drained soil that receives regular rainfall throughout the growing season. Dogwoods will grow in sun or shade, but in nature, dogwoods are seldom found growing in full sun. The natural environments for dogwood are in partly shady places and the edge of woodlands.

The best time to plant dogwoods is during the dormant season, late fall through spring, when the ground is not frozen or so wet as to hamper digging. We do not recommend transplanting trees from natural areas because of the danger of spreading disease, namely Discula anthracnose. Purchase your dogwoods from a reputable garden center. Avoid trees with broken or dead branches, trunk damage or leaf spots. These are signs of unhealthy plants. Look for varieties for the local planting zone and with disease resistance.

For more information about dogwoods, check out the UT publication PB1670, “Dogwoods for American Gardens,” which is available online at the UT Extension website at extension.tennessee.edu.

