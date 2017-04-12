Phil Valentine: It appears Trump’s winning despite attacks

And isn’t it interesting how quickly the Susan Rice unmasking of Americans in intelligence reports story faded away? I was so surprised the ACLU didn’t file a lawsuit. Too bad there’s not a sarcasm emoji. If there’s a Russia connection, it’s the Democrats playing Russian roulette with issues Americans care absolutely nothing about. Remember Fight for $15? Heck, even global warming is becoming a distant memory. They didn’t connect with a single issue. Trump connected on all of his. Build the wall. Lower taxes. Get the economy moving again. Do away with stupid trade agreements that penalize the American worker. Repeal and replace Obamacare.

By the way, these were all problems that were, in large measure, either created or exacerbated by liberals. Which plays into my basic theory that liberalism can’t solve problems, it can only make them worse.

Hillary crawled out from under her rock with a postmortem on why she lost the election. She not only blames the Russians, she blames misogyny. What she fails to realize is men don’t hate all women. Just her. It’s a shame she’s trying to take all the other ladies down with her. Now Chelsea’s rumored to be contemplating a run for Congress. She’ll have to explain why she asked in a tweet if a picture of Abraham Lincoln with a Trump hat on was Photoshopped. No, Chelsea, he actually wore that at the Gettysburg Address. Where’s that sarcasm emoji when I need it? The Clinton dynasty is circling the drain and we watch and wave bye-bye with glee.

How distant does Obama’s feckless foreign policy seem after Trump popped a cap in Assad? Now we’re hearing reports that John Kerry was urging Obama to strike Syria to give him a negotiating leg up with the Russians. Obama refused. When you make John Kerry look like a hawk you’re doing something. Of course, it was Kerry and Susan Rice who assured us that Syria had destroyed all their chemical weapons. Those bold statements are emblematic of the naiveté of the last eight years.

Remember Barack Obama got a Nobel Peace Prize? That was just nine months into his presidency. Flash forward and the entire Middle East is on fire. ISIS rose to take over large swaths of Iraq and Syria because we cut and ran in Iraq wiping out years of progress. And isn’t it great to have a president who actually calls ISIS ISIS instead ISIL? That was just another small indicator that Obama was out of step with the rest of the country.

While the media concentrate on the lack of a deal between Trump and Congress on repealing and replacing Obamacare, they say Trump is distracted by the palace intrigue of whether Reince Priebus and Steve Bannon get along. Truth is, the media are the ones who are distracted. Trump is busy checking off the bucket list he made on the campaign trail. Some issues are harder than others. No one said it would be easy, but so far it’s been very encouraging.

Phil Valentine is a nationally syndicated talk radio host. Find him at philvalentine.com.