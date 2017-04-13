Preacher's Corner: God weeps with us

It is hard to imagine the face of God, especially with tears.

In my heart is an image of God isolated from trouble. The omniscient one knows life can be tough, so He hears prayers and helps when possible. Yet the music in Heaven is angelic and sweet, with beauty and light everywhere.

Then there is the problem of sin. Our misdeeds wound relationships, particularly the relationship with a sinless and perfect God. I feel it in my soul that sin drives a wedge between God and me. Even though I know that God is love (I John 4:8), my sin makes me feel unworthy.

Medieval theologians used the word “impassible” to indicate that God is incapable of suffering or feeling pain, literally, “without passion.” I wonder what they were smoking.

That view of God is inaccurate. In the Bible, especially the Old Testament, God is an ocean of passion.

The Father, Son and Holy Spirit lived in perfect harmony and joy before time began. They created us out of the overflow of their love, much like young couples’ longing for a child grows out of the joy of their love.

God is called Abram’s friend, walking with him and his wife Sarai through nomadic journeys in dangerous lands. He comforted them through years of infertility, gently chiding Sarai for laughing at the promise of a child in later life.

Sarai’s servant girl, Hagar, experienced God as “the one who sees.” Weeping as she imagined herself and her son perishing in the wild, Hagar encountered a gentle God who understood her pain and gave her strength and guidance.

In Psalm 139, David experienced God as the one who has “searched me and knows me” better than I know myself. Such knowledge was comforting and delightful.

God’s compassion does not mean ignoring sin. Read Ezekiel 16 or Hosea 11 to hear God weeping over the carnage created by sin. Those texts align with Jesus looking over Jerusalem lamenting the hard-heartedness of his peers. God is just, which means punishing evil. Yet God is gracious and merciful, not eager to punish.

In fact, God took that punishment upon himself at the cross. On this “Good” Friday, the Friday before Jewish Passover, Christians remember that day. We sometimes refer to Jesus’ death as the “Passion,” when Jesus bore the horrible weight of sin.

Good Friday is about God’s suffering & death. The sky turned dark in the middle of the day because God was weeping over the pain and brokenness of the world. And it was not a 12-second solar eclipse. It was total darkness for three hours beginning at noon.

God weeps because the world is broken, and God is working to repair it to very good once again.

Until that day, God grieves with us when we encounter the brokenness, just as Jesus wept beside his friend’s tomb, fully aware that Lazarus was about to walk out of that tomb revived. He wept because others wept.

In January, a local homeless woman died. She was 49 years old. The situation screamed “broken” – homeless, alienated, addicted and dead. The churches that housed homeless friends this winter held a funeral and helped with her burial costs. We honored her life and wept over the brokenness that her life showed.

God loved her, too, so God wept with us, giving us comfort as we walked through the valley of the shadow of death. The beauty of the throne room does not blind God to the depth of our pain. God weeps with us.

John Grant is a minister at College Hills Church of Christ in Lebanon. Preacher’s Corner features a new local preacher each month writing a column.