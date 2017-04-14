Jim Hawkins: Let’s take a look at the rest of those tax scams

— Gerald Barzan, humorist

The Internal Revenue Service annually publishes its Dirty Dozen Tax Scams. Here is the second Dirty Half-Dozen for 2017.

7. Excessive claims for business credits.

The fuel tax credit is generally limited to off-highway business use or farming. Unscrupulous tax preparers encourage non-eligible taxpayers to claim these credits. Fraud involving the fuel tax credit can result in a penalty of $5,000.

8. Falsely padding deductions on returns.

Taxpayers should avoid the temptation of falsely inflating deductions or expenses on their returns in order to under-pay what they owe or possibly receive larger refunds. Think twice before overstating deductions such as charitable contributions and business expenses in order to claim tax credits.

9. Falsifying income.

Beware! Claiming income you did not earn, or expenses you did not pay, in order to secure larger refundable credits such as the Earned Income Tax Credit could have serious civil and criminal consequences.

10. Abusive tax shelters.

Abusive tax structures are illegal schemes. These range from simple structuring of abusive domestic and foreign trust arrangements, to sophisticated strategies that take advantage of the financial secrecy laws of some nations, to credit/debit cards issued from offshore financial institutions.

11. Frivolous tax arguments.

“Frivolous” means “light-hearted or lacking in sense.” Promoters of frivolous schemes encourage taxpayers to make unreasonable and outlandish claims to avoid paying the taxes they owe. Taxpayers should “just say no” to the people who promote them.

12. Offshore tax avoidance.

The recent string of successful enforcement actions against offshore tax cheats and the financial organizations that help them shows that it’s a bad bet to hide money and income offshore. Taxpayers are best served by coming in voluntarily and getting caught up on their tax-filing responsibilities. The IRS “Offshore Voluntary Disclosure Program” enables people to catch up on their filing and tax obligations.

James B. “Jim” Hawkins is a Tennessee general practice and public interest law attorney. This column represents legal information, and is not intended to take the place of legal advice. All cases are different and need individual attention. Consult with a private attorney of your choice to review the facts and law specific to your case. Call 615-452-9200 to suggest topics for future columns.