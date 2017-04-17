Across the Miles: RC Cola and a Moon Pie

Airport food continues to get better. A few major restaurant chains are finally making their way into major airports – Chili’s, to name one. Great pizza can be had in most airports. In Orlando, I ate pizza. Pizza and a Pepsi – it’s the American way.

Seated next to me in the dining area was a family of four. I don’t recall what mom and dad were eating, but the children, a boy and a girl, were having McDonald’s Happy Meals. Each was eating a cheeseburger and a packet of apple slices. Apple slices? Since that time McDonald’s has gone all out on the apple slices. A cheeseburger and apple slices – it just doesn’t sound right. Now children have the option of apple slices or yogurt. (It’s called Go-Gurt.) Don’t get me wrong. They still throw in the fries.

I was reminded of the time we took our boys to Disney World in the late 1980s. The “We’re only going to sell them what’s good for them” movement was just beginning to gain momentum. The menu in most Disney eateries back then featured chicken hot dogs and turkey burgers. All combination meals offered grapes as a substitute for fries. “A turkey burger and grapes while you are on vacation?” I thought. “What is the world coming to?” I wondered with some degree of amusement how long this “forced feeding” concept would last.

It did not last long.

A year or so later, I was back at Disney World. To my pleasant surprise, the chicken hot dogs and turkey burgers had been replaced with all-beef hot dogs and all-American hamburgers. As my mother used to say, “You can lead a kid to Disney World, but you can’t make him eat a turkey burger.” Or maybe that had something to do with a horse and water.

In this case, vacationing America was rescued by the oft-maligned profit motive. If it doesn’t sell, you had better go back to what makes money.

Speaking of turkey burgers, there is another “burger” I don’t quite understand. It’s called a veggie burger or garden burger. They have been around for a while. In this man’s opinion, it is an abomination to use the word veggie and burger in the same phrase. There is nothing burger about a vegetable. Why don’t we just call it what it is? Like a hay sandwich or salad on a bun? Real burgers have red meat in them. It’s the American way.

I must admit that I was perplexed and a bit agitated a few years ago when Kentucky Fried Chicken stopped calling itself Kentucky Fried Chicken. A new name was born, KFC. It seems that the food police had declared “fried” a bad word, and bad words have a negative impact on advertising. So, KFC stopped calling its chicken “fried.” The philosophy is this, “if you don’t say it, it must not be so.” Hence, if you don’t call it “fried” it must be better for you. I suppose you noticed KFC tried pushing roasted chicken or KRC there for a while. It didn’t last.

Personally, I thoroughly enjoy Kentucky Fried Chicken even to this very day.

Original Recipe is still my favorite.

When I was a boy, Kellogg’s had two very popular cereal brands called Sugar Pops and Sugar Smacks. They are no more. Thanks to the food police, they are now called Corn Pops and Honey Smacks. Sugar is another bad word. Not only is honey better for you, but it also sounds better. I checked the ingredients on the boxes of both brands recently. What do you suppose I found? I guess if you don’t say it, you pretend it’s not in there.

The next thing you know, someone will start monkeying with that great combination, “an R.C. Cola and a Moon Pie.” Can you imagine bottled water and a Moon Pie? Or, heaven forbid, an RC Cola and a rice cake or bagel? I’m feeling faint.

It would simply be “un-Southern.”

On Dec. 5, 2006, New York City’s Board of Health approved a ban on trans fats in all restaurants across the city. Now the city of New York has banned 32-ounce soft drinks.

The chances are not good that I will have the opportunity to order any country ham and red-eyed gravy or a “Big Gulp” or “Route 44” soft drink next time I’m in the Big Apple. If I should find it on the black market there, you will not catch me sopping up red-eyed gravy with a bagel.

Jack McCall is a regular contributing columnist to The Hartsville Vidette and The Lebanon Democrat. His new book, “Mansions in Your Memory,” can be purchased at D.T. McCall & Sons in Lebanon.