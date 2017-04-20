Thumbs of the week: Moss made big impact in Wilson

Thumbs up to the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development for awarding a $50,000 grant to Historic Lebanon last Tuesday. The grant will be used to help create an entrepreneur center and a space for pop-up shops.

Thumbs up to city of Lebanon employees and residents, who enjoyed free shaved Tuesday thanks to Kona Ice who returned to Lebanon’s Town Meeting Hall to help people chill during tax time. The island-themed truck offered residents free shaved ice as a part of the company’s “Chill Out” Day. The truck was in Mt. Juliet’s Charlie Daniels Park from noon to 1 p.m. and Lebanon from 3-4 p.m. Guests received free cups of tropical shaved ice and complimentary Hawaiian leis. Several city employees took advantage of the opportunity and likely were seen in leis with various colored lips Tuesday afternoon. The day is meant as a way to encourage people nationwide to relax in a stressful tax deadline time.

Thumbs up to Sheriff Robert Bryan and Wilson County school resource officers, who are accepting applications for Camp Victory, a three-day-long half-day nationally known camp to help students learn to cope with bullying and problems such as spotting potential online predators to peaceful conflict-resolution. The classes will be held July 17-19 from 8 a.m. until noon and also from noon until 4 p.m. for 25 qualifying students in each session. Eligibility requirements include any male or female with a good disciplinary school record and good attendance record. Any male or female going into grades six through eight for the 2017-2018 school year will be considered. The cost is free to any qualifying students. This year, students will receive lunch each day in partnership with the Lebanon Special School District’s Family Resource Center. For more information, contact a local SRO or the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office.