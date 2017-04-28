Jared Felkins: To my daughter on the occasion of her 14th birthday

— Euripides

In all the columns over the years I’ve written about my family, little was said about the middle child. It’s probably appropriate to insert some cliché or analogy about middle children and the syndrome that accompanies them here.

Well the fact is, Bailey Felkins has had it rough from the start, and it didn’t get any better. A mere 16 months after her brother, our oldest, was born, she came along rather unexpectedly. Just to be frank, I don’t claim to know a whole lot about birth control, as my wife will attest. But I do know this. All three of our children were exceptions to the rule. They somehow all beat the system.

And I wouldn’t change any of it if somehow I had the chance. I digress.

Getting back to my original thought, last Saturday was her birthday, and there wasn’t much fanfare made about the occasion, much to her chagrin. Bailey has often seemed to slip under the radar throughout her life. But it wasn’t on purpose or anywhere close to malicious. Sometimes it just happened that way, and she’s rolled with the punches.

A lot of it has to do with the decisions we make regarding her older brother and younger sister. Last Saturday was also the Roar Run and Carnival at Byars Dowdy Elementary School where her younger sister goes to school. Most of Bailey’s day was spent dodging elementary school children and taking photos for her dad at the carnival. The latter she didn’t mind at all as a Wilson County Fair blue-ribbon-winning photographer.

Here’s another example. I’ll never forget when our son was diagnosed with attention deficit disorder at an early age. My wife took both Bryant and Bailey to the doctor’s appointment. For some reason I can’t recall, Bailey decided to pitch a fit right in the middle of the doctor’s office. At that point, the pediatrician turned to my wife and said, “I’m sorry, but I don’t have anything that will fix that.”

Most recently, we made the decision to send Bryant to Watertown High School. We’ve spent the past year, until recently, trekking to and fro Lebanon to Watertown to get him to school. It was because he thrives in a smaller class setting with more individualized attention. Plus, we love the school.

From that, we fell in love with the Watertown community, so we recently bought a house there. So far, we love it. Well the jury is still out on Bailey.

Our social butterfly of the family would like nothing more than to follow her friends to Lebanon High School next year. It’s been a somewhat difficult convincing her the transition is in her best interest, as well, but I think she’s succumbed to our persuasions. Besides, now that we’ve moved, she kind of doesn’t have a choice with the out-of-district rules and all.

But I have no doubt she will make new lifelong friends and be wonderfully happy in Watertown as the rest of us are.

Now, I won’t say she’s always along for the ride. I can’t begin to describe the money and time we invested in her softball career, only to have her put it on hold. But high school’s coming up, and there’s still hope she may pick it back up again. We’ll see.

But I will say this about Bailey…she’s funny. Mostly goofy at times, she can brighten any room with her smile. She certainly cheers me up on recent trips from the office to our new home. Generally we just fight over radio stations and gawk at the latest video posted on social media, but it’s time spent with her I appreciate more than anything. I’m so fortunate to have those moments now as she finishes her time at Winfree Bryant Middle School and will miss it dearly next year.

I know we can’t change the fact that she will always be our middle child, but I think that’s part of what makes Bailey, well, Bailey. I hope she carries her innocence and creative wit with her all the days of her life. She’s part of why I can say I’m an extremely blessed dad.

