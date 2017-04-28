Jim Hawkins: Consider these 10 signs of child abuse

– Children’s Advocacy Centers of Tennessee, at tncac.org

Tennessee law requires all persons to report suspected cases of child abuse or neglect.

Tennessee’s 48 Child Advocacy Centers report that child abuse can be indicated by one or more of these signs, but there can be other flags or signals, as well.

1. Unexplained injuries. Signs of physical abuse may include unexplained burns or bruises in the shape of objects, and unconvincing explanations of a child’s injuries.

2. Changes in behavior. Abused children often appear scared, anxious, depressed, withdrawn or more aggressive.

3. Returning to earlier behaviors. Abused children may display behaviors shown at earlier ages, such as thumb-sucking, bed-wetting, fear of the dark or strangers and even loss of acquired language or memory problems.

4. Fear of going home. Abused children may express apprehension or anxiety about leaving school or about going places with the person who is abusing them.

5. Changes in eating. The stress, fear and anxiety caused by abuse can lead to changes in a child’s eating behaviors, which may result in weight gain or weight loss.

6. Changes in sleeping. Abused children may have frequent nightmares or have difficulty falling asleep, and as a result may appear tired or fatigued.

7. Changes in school performance and attendance. Abused children may have difficulties concentrating in school. Excessive absences may result from adults trying to hide the children’s injuries.

8. Lack of personal care or hygiene. Abused and neglected children may appear uncared for, or consistently dirty with body odor, or they may lack sufficient clothing for the weather.

9. Risk-taking behaviors. Young people who are abused may engage in high-risk activities such as using drugs or carrying weapons.

10. Inappropriate sexual behaviors. Children who have been sexually abused may exhibit overly sexualized behavior or use explicit language.

Tennessee’s 24/7 child abuse hotline number is 877-237-0004.

