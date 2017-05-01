Across the Miles: Best friends are those chosen for us

When I was growing up, one of my best friends was Hugh Green, Jr. I spent many a night, and enjoyed many a meal at the Green house. Hugh’s dad, the late Dr. Hugh Green, was quite a character. Dr. Green was a staunch Republican and a dedicated University of Tennessee Volunteers fan. I recall with great fondness the many conversations that took place around the table when Dr. Green “held court” on the subjects of religion, politics and the “Big Orange.” Many things Dr. Green said have stuck with me to this day - none more than this one.

“Jack,” he said. “You can pick your friends, and you can pick your nose. But you can’t pick your friend’s nose.”

Over the years I have given that a lot of thought. And over the years I have picked out some friends. But, strangely, it seems many of the people I call my friends were picked or chosen for me. In many cases, I just looked up one day and they were there.

When I graduated from the University of Tennessee in 1973, I went right to work in the livestock marketing business. It’s a tough business, and I must say, I was a bit “wet behind the ears.” Right out of the gate, I met Mack and Harmon. Both were about 15 years my senior. Each, in his own way, took me under his wing. At the time, I don’t think either realized they were taking me under his wing. I don’t even think I realized I was taken under either’s wing. It just happened. We’ve been friends for 43 years.

Over those years, I have grown to love these two friends of mine. I have told them so on many occasions. I don’t remember the first time I told my friend, Mack, that I loved him. But, I won’t forget the letter I received from him a week later. In that letter he wrote, “Jack, you are the first man to ever tell me that he loved me.” It made me glad, and it made me sad.

I am a great believer in this concept. “If you love someone, tell them.”

I had another friend “picked” for me. His name is “Johnnie.” There is an old saying that goes like this. “When the student is ready, the teacher will appear.” Well, I looked up one day and there he was. And strangely, he is about 15 years my senior. That was many years ago. We’ve been friends ever since. To use his word, we just “connected.”

Among my best friends are my wife, my three brothers and my baby sister. I would include my three sons, as well.

Here’s a great quote from George Eliot:

“A friend is one to whom one may pour out the contents of one’s heart, chaff and grain together, knowing that gentle hands will take and sift it, keep what is worth keeping, and with a breath of kindness, blow the rest away.”

Now, that’s a friend.

I know a lot of people who, unfortunately, don’t have many friends. It makes me said.

There is a secret to having lots of friends. It is found in Proverbs 18:24A:

“A man (or woman) that hath friends must show himself (herself) friendly.”

If you count yourself among those who have an abundance of friends, consider yourself blessed. But remember, friendships must be nurtured. Far too many friendships die from lack of attention.

And if you have a friend you love, tell them…often.

Which brings to mind a poem I came across a few years back. It goes like this:

“If with pleasure you are viewing, anything a man (or friend) is doing,

If you love them, if you prize them, tell them NOW.

Do not withhold you approbation, until the parson make oration,

and he lies with many lilies on his brow.

For no matter how you shout it, he won’t really hear about it.

He’ll not count the many teardrops that you shed.

So if you feel some praise is due him,

Now’s the time to pass it to him.

For he cannot read his tombstone when he’s dead.

Speaking of friends, there is a Part B to Proverbs 18:24. It goes like this:

“And there is a friend that sticketh closer than a brother.” What a friend.

Jack McCall is a regular contributing columnist to The Hartsville Vidette and The Lebanon Democrat. His new book, “Mansions in Your Memory,” can be purchased at D.T. McCall & Sons in Lebanon.