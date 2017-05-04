Preacher's Corner: Are you like Peter?

At one of those meetings, Don Reider, the pastor of First Lutheran Church in Nashville, offered a devotion that stuck with me all these years.

In the devotion, he reminded us that in the Gospel of Matthew the very last words we hear from Peter are, “I do not know the man.” Then the very last description we hear of Peter happens immediately after he has heard the cock crow upon denying Jesus three times, “And he went out and wept bitterly.”

That is the last specific mention of Peter in the Gospel of Matthew. I remember after hearing Pastor Reider’s description how astounded I was. I think I went home that night and opened my Bible to see if what he told us was really was true. It was. “How could that be,” I wondered?

Earlier in the same Gospel account, we witness Peter walk on water with Jesus for at least a step or two, hear Peter proclaim that Jesus is “...the Messiah, the Son of the living God.” Jesus tells Peter he is “Rock,” and Jesus intends on building his church on such a foundation. Wouldn’t you agree this is a pretty heady pedigree for one of Jesus’ inner-circle disciples?

Maybe you have felt like Peter before. Not the one with the amazing list of accomplishments and recognitions, but the Peter who betrayed his Lord and Master at the end. Maybe you have had every intention of serving God wherever you are called, but something always gets in the way of you giving it your all. Maybe on the outside, folks around you think you are a pillar of strong faith and look up to you for the depth and breadth of your relationship with God. But on the inside you know you are just faking it, and if people knew the real you – the real unsure and not-so-committed you – they wouldn’t put you on such a pedestal.

The good news for you, and the rest of us who sometimes feel we probably don’t measure up a good part of the time, is the forgiving and reconciling grace of our Lord Jesus Christ. You see, while Peter is not mentioned by name in the rest of Matthew. He is referred to by Jesus one more time in the story with the rest of the disciples. On the morning of the resurrection, after the two women were told by the angel at the empty tomb that Jesus was not there, Jesus appeared to them and gave them instructions for his disciples to meet him in Galilee. Every one of the disciples deserted Jesus in the end. But he didn’t call them “deserters” or “faithless” or “cowards.” He called them “brothers.” “Do not be afraid; go tell my brothers to go to Galilee; there they will see me” (Matthew 28:10 NRSV).

Jesus saves us – and reconciles us to God. We are healed and made right with God by what Jesus does – and does so perfectly – and not by our feeble and broken human abilities. That is good news – news that should sink into the fabric of your soul.

