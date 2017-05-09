Xavier Smith: Thank you, teachers

It’s one of the few professions that has an impact all of our lives. Wilson County Schools director Donna Wright once said education is one profession that everyone feels they are experts in because we all have been to a school of some sort.

We all have had a teacher in those schools who made a lasting impact on our lives. Some people are fortunate enough to have more than one.

I’m one of the lucky ones who has had numerous people make an impact on my life throughout my educational journey.

Ms. Jackie Waters, my fourth-grade teacher at Byars Dowdy Elementary School teacher, was one of those teachers. I’ve talked about Ms. Waters before and how she inspired me in several ways.

There were also others who had similar impacts on my life. Terry Spurlock, my middle school basketball coach and health teacher, was one of those people.

It was my seventh-grade year (in the days before Walter J. Baird added sixth grade) and the first day of basketball practice. As practice drew to an end, Spurlock gathered the team around the free throw line and told us to take a knee.

After a few minutes of coach talk, he asked where I was and presented a challenge. I would shoot one free throw. If I made it, practice was over, and if I didn’t, we would end practice doing several sprints.

I immediately asked God what I did in a past life to deserve this type of pressure. I was a mere seventh grader (who was terrible at free throws at the time) who had just unwarrantedly been presented with a challenge that would determine the fate of my life for the practice, week and season.

It was more than a free throw. It was a test of how I would handle pressure and how I would accept unexpected and seemingly tough challenges.

It was a test of how I would handle being “the man,” which I’m sure he knew I wanted to be. I was the low man on the totem pole with starter ambitions and this free throw would either put me two feet forward in my quest or four feet behind.

The weight of the world left my shoulders as that free throw shot struck the rim and fell through the net.

He challenged me on and off the court during the only full season he was my basketball coach, along with the two he was my baseball coach.

“The journey to success is a long one. Take the journey, even if by yourself.” That continues to be one of my favorites quotes of all time and Spurlock penned it in my yearbook following that seventh-grade year.

Teachers make this kind of impact every year. If their salary was determined by their impact on students and society, they would be the highest paid occupation, hands down.

Xavier Smith is a staff writer for The Democrat. Email him at xsmith@lebanondemocrat.com and follow him on Twitter @wilsonnewswritr.