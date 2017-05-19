Dads2dads: Consider the benefit of failure

There is so much emphasis on winning that many of our kids fear failure and therefore don’t try. “Why bother, I won’t win.”

Yet, failure is a necessary part of experiencing real success. It’s part of the trial-and-error process. If the Wright Brothers had waited to be perfect, we might still be earth bound. They succeeded through failure. Thomas Edison missed the mark many times. But his view was, “I have not failed 10,000 times – I’ve successfully found 10,000 ways that will not work.”

Failure as teacher

Joan Chittister in her book, “Between the Dark and the Daylight: Embracing the Contradictions of Life,” says, “We fear the public humiliation of not being first. We shrink from being willing to try and so we never learn that achievement is not a public thing.

Achievement is the awareness within us that we have stretched ourselves to the full length of ourselves. We have become the best we know how to be. And it is failure that teaches us that. Failure, in fact, is the necessary part of the process of real and ultimate success… Without failure we can only guess at what success looks like.”

Find what fits

The goal for our children should be finding their talents, their sense of self, their purpose in life. It is our job as parents to help them in this search, to foster their talent. We do our children a disservice when we focus on winning. Rather we should help them to uncover their interests and abilities, to exercise their options and to relish their successes and learn from their failures. As Ben Sweetland has said, and others have repeated, “Success is a journey not a destination.”

The hand that guides

Allowing our kids to fail is something we’re not trained to do. It goes against everything we learned and everything we feel. We worry that he’ll be ridiculed, she’ll be labeled, or they will be unhappy. But, as we’ve said, failure is a stepping-stone to success. If your child is capable or almost capable of doing something, then your child should own that responsibility. Rushing in does not allow children to develop the skills to handle the challenges of life. Failure teaches lessons, defines choices and instills a sense of self. From our work at higher education institutions, we know of many parents who are still rushing in when their children are in college. But this is not a parent’s job. Failure is not a tragedy. Most successes are based on repeated failures.

As Thomas Edison said, “Many of life’s failures are people who did not realize how close they were to success when they gave up.”

Tom Tozer and Bill Black are authors of “Dads2Dads: Tools for Raising Teenagers.” Like them on Facebook and follow them on Twitter @dads2dadsllc. Contact them at tomandbill@dads2dadsllc.com.