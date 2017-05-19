Life in the Golden Years: No one does it all alone

It is in looking back or reflecting that we come to understand and know that many of the experiences we have had in our lives were affected by others. Sometimes the physical help, emotional support and guidance have directed us in one direction or another. I know I did not do it alone.

Each of us hopefully had the emotional support of good parents who encouraged us to grow to our greatest potential. Many of us have had teachers who saw a special talent or skill that was honed and directed to develop further. Yes, we all need to recognize we could not do it alone.

Reflection offers us a view of what our goals and dreams were at a particular time of our lives. Sometimes the goals were achievable when we worked hard and were diligent in our efforts to realize what we wanted in life.

Raising a family was the goal of many young couples when I was growing up. I know now without the help and guidance of family, faith and stick-to-it-tivity, we could not have done it alone. Along the way of life, I have found others had a great hand in my development. There were many who gave me and my family help or opportunities to help us through their guidance and recommendations. Whether it was to find appropriate work, a place to live or even monetary help, we would never be able to do it alone.

There are many today who have forgotten the very basics of helping each other in time of need. We have disassociated ourselves, not only by distance, but also by disconnecting the understanding the value of giving. Reflect on how we were helped along our way in this life’s journey and what effect we could have on others who might benefit by our encouragement, emotional support or even monetary help in their time of need.

I have been fortunate to have help in my time, and I hope I have been helpful to others that they may continue to stay connected to helping others in their time.

Linda Alessi, of Lebanon, is a regular contributing columnist. She writes about life in the golden years.