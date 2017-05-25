Sinclaire Sparkman: Expectations versus hope

Expectations can be negative or positive, but the results that grow out of them are either negative or neutral. The energy created through our beliefs about these things that we seek only serves to muster up dread or unwarranted optimism. Expectations actually stem from and fill us with pride.

Egotistical expectations only bring about a mind manipulation against our own self and a fall that comes after pride. We do indeed create our own reality.

I can expect a big birthday celebration, and when nothing happens, I’m sad.

I can expect nothing for my birthday and when I don’t get it, still sad, but I justify my sadness in saying ‘I knew it’ creating a cycle for next year that then repeats itself.

I can expect certain presents for my birthday, and when I get that thing, I’m only satiated.

If I am to die to my self then I am only to place hope in the things that are just out of reach of my thoughts. Hope is the humble version of an expectation.

Hope instead negates the forcefulness of expectation. Hope releases the necessity and leaves us in a neutral or positive state when the hope is fulfilled or not. It was old Puddleglum that said “Expect the worst, hope for the best.”

Looking forward to something with perceived justification activates an energy multiplication and furthers a pathway cut in a sideways figure eight. As if the future were known to us, we seek out cause to fuss, and all the dream and fancy makes our mind get dancy with thoughts that multiply the energy around us into something that we then cannot escape.

The real monsters that grow out of expectations are cycles of belief that trap us into the same experiences over and over again.

My friend, you can be free of it. Our experiences often create expectations for our future, but through your force of will you can change your reality just by theorizing it could possibly be different.

Break the cycle by replacing those negative expectations with hopeful heart mantras. Instead of ‘no one likes me’ try ‘what if everyone thinks I’m awesome.’

Instead of ‘I am horrible at interviews’ try ‘what if I make a great impression.’

Saying the phrase with ‘what if’ attached puts your energy in hope instead of expectation. Don’t expect anything, but hope always for the better outcome.

What if we could change the world, or at least our own reality?

