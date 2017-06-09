Dads2dads: Who they are, not what they have

Teens are a possessive bunch. They love to purchase, own and collect. They salivate over the newest tech device, the latest style, the trendiest trend. They don’t spend a lot of time discussing values.

So how do we make sure they grow into successful adults with good strong values? How do we teach them that life is about the kind of people they are and not what they own?

Values

Teens have certain personal beliefs, often learned from parents, which form the core of who they are. They may not think about them often, but deep down they hold beliefs that impact their view of the world and how they interact with it. Knowing your values helps you to determine when to intercede when you see your child moving in a way that is contrary to a value you want them to have.

For example, your son comes home from school and tells you his friend next to him in class got caught copying answers off your son’s exam. The teacher tore up his friend’s exam and gave him an F. Later, your son admitted that he was complicit in the cheating by purposely sharing his answers with his buddy. Your son got away with it, while his friend took the fall. What should your son do? How would you advise him?

Making it personal

It is important for you to identify your own values and be clear on what is important to you and why. Then you can illustrate those values to your child by stating expectations and teaching life lessons. Family discussions help to reinforce the concept in the teen’s mind, provide room for questioning, and assist teens in identifying their own values.

How do we clarify our values?Think about what the principles of your life are, your core beliefs, your virtues. What do you stand for – against?

Brian Tracy, author and personal success authority, says you should write down your five most important values. Then organize your values in order of their importance. It is only when you are clear about what you value, and in what order, that you are capable of planning and organizing the other activities of your life. Do your current choices reflect this order of values?

Accepting differences

Remember, as much as we want our children to reflect our values, we need to accept that they are intelligent, thoughtful beings and have the capacity for developing their own beliefs. Teens who possess their own values as a result of serious thought and introspection, built on a solid home foundation, should be respected for the care and initiative they have assumed in developing their own set of beliefs.

