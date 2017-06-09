Ann Haney: Ibotta’s back in a new way

Aside from changing its app color from pink to teal new features, and partners have joined this already successful app. Is there a reason behind the color change, you may be wondering? Apparently colorblind and visually impaired consumers had difficulty seeing the pink.

Personalized screens now display your favorite retailers and the offers are based upon your past purchase history. This tracking system helps consumers stay aware of what they want most when it’s available. Speed has been a big improvement to the Ibotta program, which saves consumers time. Receipt scanning is simplified and cash back requests are processed within minutes. Besides the already-mentioned improvements navigation has been improved from visual display to better search capabilities.

Ibotta has issued a new terms of use guide that limits the amount of cash that can be issued in a specific time frame and reserves the right to cancel your use if you do not abide by its policy. Its new terms of use can be viewed at ibotta.com/docs/terms/9.

The question everyone asks is, “What about paying taxes on the amount you receive from Ibotta?” Unless your earnings are in excess of $600, usually in referral bonuses, no taxes will be owed.

However, if you do owe, Ibotta can deduct the taxes from your earnings if you haven’t provided tax information. When does all this take place? As for the app, consumers can now take advantage of its benefits. However, the new terms of use will become effective June 17.

So why has Ibotta chose to bring us new improvements? It’s not just about convenience. Ibotta takes on a new motto, “Life Rewarded,” promising an app that saves where you shop on what you buy. So does Ibotta pay off? Early trial testers earned about 17 percent more cash, and over the last year, consumers earned $125 million in cash rewards. With this said, it’s time to join the millions of consumers who have joined the Ibotta frenzy and cash in on the savings. New users who sign up receive a $10 welcome aboard bonus.

So what are you waiting for? Sign up is free, and cash is waiting to be claimed.

